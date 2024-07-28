Yet another protest in prison: in the penitentiary of Gorizia a group of inmates set fire to mattresses inside the cells

Shortly before 3am yesterday morning, Tuesday 23 July, in the Gorizia prison there was a revolt. The inmates of one of the sectors of the prison have set fire to several mattresses from inside their cells. The firefighters intervened promptly to put out the fires, in which they were brought in hospital a ten people including prisoners and guards. Fortunately, none of them are in serious condition. The problem was the smoke: the fire was put out almost immediately, but the smoke remained and has intoxicated those present. The revolt was quickly put down and the reasons are the same as those that animate all protests in prisons: the living conditions of prisoners.

The new Antigone report: Italian prisons are increasingly overcrowded

This is not only what the “prisoners” of Gorizia or other Italian prisons think. This is demonstrated by the Antigone’s reportthe association for the rights and guarantees of the penal system. It is entitled “Nodo alla gola” and analyses the Prison conditions in the first 6 months of 2024. The biggest problem is the overcrowding. It reads: “As of March 31, 2024, there were 61.049 detained persons, in the face of a capacity official of 51,178 seats. There were 2,619 women, 4.3% of those present, and 19,108 foreigners, 31.3%”. The average official crowding rate is 120%while that realwhich takes into account the places actually available, is of the 130.6%. Almost all prisons are overcrowded, but 8 of these are 190%. These are the prisons of San Vittore in Milan (male and female), Canton Monbello in Brescia, Foggia, Taranto, Potenza, Busto Arsizio and Como. Only 38 institutions are not overloaded with prisoners. Even the Ipmjuvenile prisons are overcrowded for the first time.

The problem of suicides in prison and the alarming hygienic-sanitary conditions

In Italian prisons, then, there is the problem of suicides. In the first 6 months of the year they are already 58 people who have taken their own lives. Other conditions also have an impact, such as excessive heat of the current summer, which in the armored cells increases even more. Therunning water which is not available from 10pm to 6am. The cells are full of mold And infiltrations and, often, there is no shower. Finally, there are the sanitary conditions considered unacceptable by Antigone observers, aggravated by heat and overcrowding.

