Prison: Convents and hospitals abandoned to solve overcrowding problem

Reading what is written on this site: Abandoned convent for sale: what will be its fate? (ascosilasciti.com) I got the idea that we could easily “detain” the condemned as guests in the various abandoned convents. These structures will certainly need to be maintained, but It could be an elegant way to make the condemned serve their sentences and at the same time save what are true homes of art. In the above mentioned site a corner has been created so that we can further inform ourselves about the convents and various structures, thought up in Veneto (land of the Minister Carlo Nordio, as well as my fellow countryman), we can also find a seminary, now abandoned, with a vast area around it of 360,000 square meters, or 36 hectares, truly remarkable.

One idea could be to involve, paying them of course, the prisoners who could contribute to the realization of the projects for the use of all the premises, this way we would have the opportunity to give work to people who don’t know how to spend their time and perhaps, at the same time, train “new” qualified and/or specialized personnel (bricklayers, plumbers, electricians, painters/decorators, floor layers, etc. and why not cooks, pastry chefs, both men and women, and so on and so forth). Of course there may also be other sites, such as abandoned hospitals. see: Covid-19 Emergency and Abandoned Hospitals: Healthcare Cuts in 19 Photos (ascosilasciti.com), which with some maintenance could be adapted to relieve a bit of the current “heaviness” in prisons. I don’t think there is much else to add. The money should be there, we have the imagination, all that is missing is the political will and the game is done. Sic et simpliciter.