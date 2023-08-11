Prison Breaks | The young policeman ended Juha Valjakkala’s wild escape – in the yard of the police station, the triple murderer changed in the blink of an eye

Retired police officer Esa Kannelmaa vividly remembers the Thursday afternoon almost thirty years ago, when a prisoner escaped from Riihimäki prison with a revolver and an English teacher.

In Northern Sweden killed three people in and around the cemetery in 1988 Juha Valjakkala (later Nikita Bergenström) spent his life after the night of his death more or less in prison.

Valjakkala tried to escape from behind the bars more than ten times. Over the years, numerous police officers have participated in his arrests. One of them is now already retired Esa Kannelmaa.

In 1994, Kannelmaa worked as a senior constable in the then Riihimäki district. He was eating with two of his colleagues in a canteen located next to the district court, when the radio phone received a message: a prisoner has escaped from Riihimäki prison and has taken an English teacher hostage.

The feeding was left unfinished and Kannelmaa and his companions immediately headed to the yard and to the car. Additional information came on the radio: the prisoner has taken the English teacher’s car and has a revolver-like weapon with him.

It was reported on the radio that Valjakkala was heading in the direction of Lahti. The prison guards who left Riihimäki on Lahdentie spotted Valjakkala in their getaway car. This fired once at his pursuers, but hit no one.

Valjakkala drove in the direction of Janakkala, towards Salois, and was able to sneak away from his pursuers. The getaway car was found abandoned at the end of the cottage road. The forest was raked by police patrols with a dog, but then the dog lost its pursuit.

Riihimäki prison photographed in 1994. Before Juha Valjakkala’s escape, the guards had received information about three prisoners who were planning to escape, and one prisoner had been transferred to Turku Central Prison because of it. However, Valjakkala’s plans were not known to the guards. See also 50 years old | Minttu Mustakallio: "I hate the saying that someone has worked hard from modest circumstances"

Meanwhile Esa Kannelmaa and his companions had arrived at the end of another remote and narrow forest road. In the middle of the nursery was an old detached house, the doors of which were open. Kannelmaa and his colleagues decided to investigate it.

Downstairs was a kitchen and a couple of rooms. Steep stairs and a hatch in the roof led to the attic of the house. It was questionable to poke his head in and peek upstairs.

“It’s an unsafe place to peek,” says Kannelmaa.

Fortunately, no one was seen.

Kannelmaa and his companions came from the house to the yard. A rustling began to be heard from the forest. Someone’s clothes rustled against the leaves of the trees.

Esa Kannelmaa in his young uniform.

“As if someone were walking there,” says Kannelmaa.

His scout friend started towards the sound, and Kannelmaa himself ran along the dirt road as if against it. According to his memories, he managed to run about a hundred meters until he was going to jump to the side of the forest.

Kannelmaa, however, noticed two people squatting in the bush. These were covered by forest vegetation, but the heads were visible. He immediately recognized the other as Valjakkala. The long dark hair revealed it.

In Kannelmaa had a shotgun with him. He pointed it at Valjakkala and ordered him to walk to the road. Valjakkala obeyed, turned to the road and raised his hand. To his relief, Kannelmaa saw that there was nothing in his hands.

“At one point, however, it meant to put its hands in its pockets. I had to order harder.”

Kannelmaa says that he thought about how this would turn out. But Valjakkala raised his hands back into view and walked onto the dirt road. At the same time, one of the scouts reached the spot. Together they ordered Valjakkala to lie on the ground and handcuffed him.

Valjakkala was lying on his stomach on the ground when Kannelmaa and a fellow scout examined him. The revolver was found in the pocket of the windbreaker.

Harness was put in the maya. Kannelmaa traveled with him in the back of the police car all the way to the Janakkala police station, where all patrols were commanded.

Kannelmaa says that he talked with Valjakkala quite calmly, in relatively good spirits.

“The first thing I praised him was that it was great that you didn’t start shooting.”

Valjakkala replied that he didn’t think it was reasonable to start shooting when there was a shotgun against just a revolver.

“It looks like prevention,” says Kannelmaa.

According to Kannelmaa, Valjakkala’s intention was to drive down a side road in the direction of Lahdentie to the waste treatment plant, where an assistant would have been waiting with another getaway car.

However, the road had been in such bad condition at that time that Valjakkala had not driven on it, but had to turn back to Lahdentie.

In Janakkala a bunch of reporters and photographers were waiting in the yard of the police station. Valjakkala started to get hot when bystanders arrived.

“He became aggressive in an instant! I told my fellow patrolman that let’s drive away, let’s go back to Riihimäki prison.”

According to Kannelmaa’s assessment, Valjakkala did not like that reporters tried to shout questions after Maija.

Juha Valjakkala’s escape from Riihimäki Central Prison took place on Thursday afternoon, April 28, 1994 and lasted more than three hours. All in all, there were sixty policemen after Valjakkala in the Saloinen forests. The area was cordoned off and a helicopter was involved in the search.

Valjakkala was 28 years old at the time, and Esa Kannelmaa was 34. Before his escape, Valjakkala had served just under six years of his life sentence. He was completing a high school course at Riihimäki Central Prison, and had somehow managed to get a roller revolver for the prison.

The prison guards could not stop Valjakkala when he threatened his English teacher with a gun.

Juha Valjakkala died this spring. His name at the time of death was Nikita Bergenström. Valjakkala served his sentence for triple murder for about twenty years. Even after that, he received short prison sentences for crimes of various degrees.

After the spring of 1994, the roads of Esa Kannelmaa and Valjakkala no longer met.

However, Kannelmaa says that he met Valjakkala after years of working at the Criminal Sanctions Institute. The acquaintance asked Valjakkala if he remembers the police from the Janakkala forest. Valjakkala remembered and sent greetings.

Juha Valjakkala was escorted out of the courtroom after his first day of trial in Sweden on August 30, 1988.

Read more: The man of ten escapes and many name changes – Juha Valjakkala’s names and prison escapes compiled

Read more: Triple murderer Juha Valjakkala has died

Read more: The police caught Juha Valjakkala, who had escaped from prison, in the fall – This is what is known about the triple murderer’s last years

Read more: The triple murderer known as Juha Valjakkala, who left Kerava prison without permission, has been caught