Prison Breaks | The man who sawed the calders and escaped through the window was missing longer than anyone else – HS found out how many prisoners are now on the run in Finland

There have been 370 escapes from closed prisons in the 21st century, but only one prisoner is currently missing.

Jokelan a secret escape project was going on in the prison cell for a long time without the guards’ knowledge.

A little over 20-year-old Russian man convicted of serious drug crimes and his Estonian cellmate sawed off the window bars little by little. They had taken possession of the hacksaw blade.

In the end, the two were able to escape through the window to the outside of the prison and to freedom in a car that was waiting there.

The movie-style escape from Jokela prison in 2003 was very extraordinary. It was especially so because the young Russian man managed to continue his escape, as is known, longer than any other escaped prisoner in recent decades.

The Estonian cellmate was caught after more than three years, but the Russian man continued to escape for more than ten years. The escape only ended with his death at an early age.

HS found out how long prison escapees have managed to continue their escape for the longest time in the 21st century and how many prisoners are on the run now.

Last of the prisons closed at the end of the week, there was only one escapee on his own.

Karkuri is a remand prisoner placed in Turku prison. He escaped from his escort outside the prison during a trip to the hospital on June 8 and had not been found as of Wednesday morning.

“Not considered particularly dangerous”, director of Turku prison Miia Tolvi tells about a wanted prisoner.

The number of missing prison escapees is very small compared to the fact that in the 21st century there have been about 370 escapes from closed prisons.

Few prison escapees manage to escape for very long periods of time. Prisoners are often caught within a few days or weeks, says a special expert at the Criminal Sanctions Office Annika Finnberg.

“Escape journeys can be very long if the prisoner escapes abroad and is not found. It is rare that the authorities do not catch up with the prisoner at some point if he stays in Finland,” says Finnberg.

Along with the young man who escaped from Jokela prison, another Russian man also managed to escape for an exceptionally long time. He had also been sentenced to prison for a serious drug offence.

The man in question, born in 1971, escaped from Konnunsuo prison, which has since been abolished, in 2009.

Just before his escape, the prisoner was working at the prison’s woodworking shop, where he had been able to work because of good behavior. The man ran away during the coffee break.

The fugitive ended up back in prison about ten years after the escape. HS does not know how and why he got back behind bars.

Jokelan the cinematic escape was also extraordinary because it took place from inside the prison building. Usually, prisoners escape when they are outside the prison with an escort, for example visiting a hospital.

“It is rare that people try to escape from inside the prison. Escaping from there is terribly difficult. The opportunities outside the prison are completely different,” says Finnberg.

View from the window of Jokela prison in 2006. The prison is located along the main railway in the center of Jokela in Tuusula municipality.

In January–June of this year, a total of seven prisoners escaped. Five of them escaped from the escort outside the prison and two directly from the prison.

Both prisoners who escaped from inside the prison left the Köylö section of the Satakunta prison.

Department of Criminal Sanctions has admitted, that it is easier to escape from Köyliö than from many other closed prisons. It is explained by the history of the Köyliö prison estate as a former open prison.

About open prisons escapes prisoners on their own roads more often than from closed prisons, but cases of open institutions are classified as unauthorized exits instead of escapes.

A month ago, a case became public, when a prisoner found to be dangerous disappeared from Kerava open prison at the end of June. MTVaccording to the man has a serious background of violence and connections to the defunct United Brotherhood gang.

According to HS information, the man is no longer missing, but has been delivered to a closed prison.

Director of Kerava Open Prison Minna Otter does not directly confirm that the man was found. However, when asked about the prisoner’s situation, Saukko says that “the process has progressed as it should and I am satisfied with the current situation”.

In January–June, 35 prisoners left open prisons without permission. At the beginning of July, 14 inmates were missing.

Leaving an open prison without permission is not a crime. As a disciplinary punishment imposed by the prison, it can result in, for example, a solitary confinement lasting a week.

An open prisoner who has gone out on his own is typically transferred back to a closed prison.

On the other hand, escaping from a closed prison is a crime. It is punishable by fines or a maximum of one year in prison.