More than 50 people have died since student protests began in Bangladesh two weeks ago, plunging much of the country into chaos and serious clashes between security forces and protesters.

So far, 53 people have died since the protests began in early July, while the number of injured is already approaching 1,000. The deadliest day of the demonstrations occurred yesterday, when 36 deaths were recorded, according to data collected by EFE.

Without an official report from the authorities and a national communications cut, data on victims can only be obtained one by one through the country’s hospitals.

Ten of the total deaths were recorded today, the fifth consecutive day of violent clashes, seven of them on the outskirts of Dhaka, EFE confirmed with hospital sources.

Two lifeless bodies were transferred to Farayezi Hospital, also in the capital, the deputy director of the medical center, Rubel Hossain, told EFE, before specifying that a third person who was admitted yesterday with injuries died today.

Hossain added that they have also received over 200 injured people so far.

According to the hospital chief, clashes continue around the medical center, from where he assured that security forces can be seen firing at protesters from helicopters.

Alongside these clashes, the main opposition parties organised a demonstration to support the students, which culminated in the arrest of one of their leaders.

Authorities today ordered a ban on mass gatherings, although without much success, with demonstrations in several cities.

Fixed-line and internet communications services have remained suspended since last night, cutting off the flow of information about the protests and preventing access to online media.

Banking services are also unavailable, preventing people from carrying out transactions or even withdrawing money from ATMs.

An eyewitness told EFE that more than 50 inmates escaped from a Dhaka prison and set it on fire, adding to the chaos that has gripped the capital in recent days.

The protests began in early July to demand a series of reforms to public employment quotas, which students say hinder their entry into the job market.

However, they turned violent last Monday when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina rejected their demands and the demonstrations began to be harshly repressed by the police, triggering a spiral of violence that continues.

These are the first major demonstrations Sheikh Hasina has faced since taking office for the fourth consecutive term in January in an election boycotted by the opposition.

