Paradox Interactive is ready to reveal the “next chapter” of Prison Architect, inviting players to monitor his social media next week for what will most likely be the announcement of Prison Architect 2.

The studio published a video on its YouTube channel a few hours ago that summarizes the history of the series, from its launch in 2015 to all the various additional packages published in the following years. The film ends by stating that the January 16th what comes next will be revealed, which many now assume is a new game.