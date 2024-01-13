Paradox Interactive is ready to reveal the “next chapter” of Prison Architect, inviting players to monitor his social media next week for what will most likely be the announcement of Prison Architect 2.
The studio published a video on its YouTube channel a few hours ago that summarizes the history of the series, from its launch in 2015 to all the various additional packages published in the following years. The film ends by stating that the January 16th what comes next will be revealed, which many now assume is a new game.
This isn't the first time there's been talk of a sequel
Moreover, in November Prison Architect 2 was classified in Korea and in the past the Asian rating board has not infrequently anticipated the announcement of numerous games in this way, such as the porting of Red Dead Redemption on Switch and PS4, just to make a example.
Further clues to the existence of a new game arrived with the Sunset Update of the first Prison Architect published in May last year, where the final scene of the presentation trailer showed the sprite of a 2D prisoner transforming into a 3D model, which it could represent a clue to one of the novelties of the sequel.
#Prison #Architect #probable #official #announcement #Paradox #week
Leave a Reply