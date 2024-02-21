Paradox Interactive has announced a two-month delay for Prison Architect 2, with the management sim sequel now set to release on 7th May as developer Double Eleven opts for “extra time to identify more bugs and further optimize the game.”

Prison Architect 2 – the sequel to the hugely popular 2015 original from developer Introversion Software (who sold the rights to Paradox in 2019) – was announced back in January, promising to take on the prison management formula reimagined in full 3D.

There was talk of some rather nifty looking multi-floor buildings, and a new connection system defining and impacting the relationships prisoners had with other inmates. All of that was originally due to launch for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 26th March, but eager sorts will now need to wait until May following today's delay.



Prison Architect 2 | Announcement Trailer





Prison Architect 2 announcement trailer.

In a statement announcing Prison Architect 2's release date change, Paradox explained that while it's “already confident in the quality of the game” it would “like to use some extra time to identify more bugs and further optimize the game for all platforms.”

“Although sticking to the original launch date was an option,” the publisher added, “we feel that taking this additional time is necessary to ensure that we offer a smoother experience to our players from day one.” Starting in March, ahead of Prison Architect 2's newly revised release date, Paradox will be launching a series of streams to demonstrate “how the development of the game is going in these final stages.”

As previously announced, Prison Architect 2 will cost £35/$40/€40 when it launches for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on its new release date of 7th May.