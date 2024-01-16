This is the sequel to a highly successful prison-themed management software, which has sold millions of copies.

Publisher Paradox Interactive and development studio Double Eleven have announced Prison Architect 2 also revealing the release date : March 26, 2024. It will be available for purchase for €39.99 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series The game is already pre-orderable on PC.

Game information

There is also a trailer to accompany the announcement. Let's see it:

The first images have also been published:

According to the official press release, the game gives greater control to the player, for a deeper simulation than the previous one, with the behavior of the prisoners being even more realistic.

Like its predecessor, the player will have to build and manage maximum security prisons, this time in a fully 3D world, for an even more immersive sandbox experience.

One of the novelties of the game will be the system of connections between prisoners, who will be able to make friends and enemies within the penitentiary institution.

“In Prison Architect 2, our team has worked hard to create the next experience in prison management. Greater freedom for the player, with more impactful choices and better inmate simulation, improve prison management, this time in a three-dimensional world.” said Gareth Wright, Game Director at Double Eleven, who then spoke about the return of beloved features combined with new ones. “We can't wait to see how players unleash their creativity with more floors and walkways to finally build and expand in 3D.” He concluded.

These are key features:

The world's greatest prison management game, now in 3D!

Employ resources to build, manage and control your prison in classic Prison Architect gameplay, now in 3 glorious dimensions! Design every corner of your prison and manage it completely, from daily schedules to various policies, to ensure it is safe, self-sufficient and escape-proof.

An unparalleled penitentiary

Create all the prison infrastructure across multiple floors and use tons of sophisticated new tools that will allow you to build a state-of-the-art prison facility. Prison design affects every aspect of inmates' lives, so plan carefully!

Inmates with an edge

The inmates, each with their own traits, have their own will: they now form distinct relationships that influence behavior and make decisions according to their own desires and needs. Watch them interact and try to overcome the daily challenges of your prison. Remember that every choice you make will help or hinder your inmates' correctional journey. It's up to you to choose the type of experience they will have in prison.

Prison tycoon

Create and manage a real institution from the top, building unique detention facilities in the newly updated Career Mode, which takes you to an all-new world map. Will your prisons become symbols of rehabilitation or will they be devoted to punishment? And above all, will they allow you to pay the expenses?

Every action has a reaction

All choices have weight, and yours will determine the prison's fate. Greater control over inmates, prison policies, architecture and more can result in many more opportunities for things to thrive… or fall! Plan carefully, or you may face jailbreaks, riots, and all manner of costly and devastating problems.