Prison, another suicide in Biella: it’s the 64th since the beginning of the year

The 64th inmate since the beginning of the year hanged himself last night at the Biella District Prison, to which must be added the 7 members of the Penitentiary Police Corps who took their own lives. This was written in a note by Uilpa Polizia Penitenziaria, underlining that the the prisoner was 55 years old, of Albanian origin, and that the rescue efforts were of no avail.



“In the substantial indifference of the Government, the carnage in the prisons of the country does not stop and we have an absurd number of deaths, never seen before”, he denounces the general secretary of the UilPa Penitentiary Police Gennarino De Fazio.