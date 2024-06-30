Prison and suicides, FI turning point: immediate yes to “special early release”

A twist on the proposed law on “sentence discounts” by Italia Viva MP Roberto Giachetti and the president of Nobody Tocchi Caino Rita Bernardini (who suspended her hunger strike after 30 hours).

“We cannot pretend that nothing is happening with respect to the frightening increase in suicides” declared the Berlusconi vice-president of the Justice Commission Pietro Pittalis, effectively announcing the vote in favour of his group when the The proposal will go to court on July 17th. The step of Pittalis And therefore destined to change the game on “special early release”, 75 or at least 60 days of sentence discount every six months. Now the wait for the vote in the Chamber is growing.