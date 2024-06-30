Prison and suicides, FI turning point: immediate yes to “special early release”

There was a dramatic turn of events regarding the proposed law on “sentence reductions” by Italia Viva MP Roberto Giachetti and Nessuno Tocchi Caino president Rita Bernardini (who suspended her hunger strike after 30 hours).

“We cannot ignore the frightening increase in suicides” declared Berlusconi’s vice-president of the Justice Commission Pietro Pittalis, effectively announcing the vote in favor of his group when the The proposal will go to the floor on July 17th. The step of Pittalis And therefore destined to change the game on “special early release”, 75 or at least 60 days of sentence discount every six months. Now the wait for the vote in the Chamber is growing.