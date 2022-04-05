After Chiellini, Bonucci and Cuadrado, no relevant calls are expected from the Prosecutor’s Office: the Finance Office will hear Sarri while the Stasi consultant will need a couple of months to ascertain any irregularities. The accounting of the agreement with the card holders for the monthly payments during the lockdown period is being examined

The preliminary phase of the Prisma investigation, as part of the second line of investigation that tries to clarify the “salary maneuver” operated by Juventus between 2020 and 2021, is almost over. After the hearings of Cuadrado, Bonucci and Chiellini (the latter two had maintained relations between the team and the club in generating the agreement on the freezing of some salaries in times of Covid) there should be no other relevant convocations in the Prosecutor’s Office, at least among the members of the current team group. The next talks, including the one with Maurizio Sarri who will be heard in Rome – like the others – as a person informed on the facts, will be delegated by the prosecutors of Turin to the Guardia di Finanza. While the documentation collected in the searches was entrusted to the economic consultant Enrico Stasi, who in the next two months will have to compare what has been acquired with the club’s financial statements, in order to ascertain any accounting irregularities. See also Lazio, Vecino and Vicario to help Sarri. But first the liquidity index must be unlocked

THE AGREEMENT – The first agreement between the parties dates back to March 2020, when the lockdown imposed by the pandemic also overwhelms the world of football. Chiellini, captain of the team, involves his teammates in finding an agreement with the club that risks going into difficulty with the blocking of sporting activities. Not all of them immediately show willingness to make sacrifices, but in the end an agreement is reached. “Juventus announces that it has reached an agreement with the first team and the coach for the reduction of wages equal to the monthly salary of March, April, May and June – reads the press release of the time -. In the next few days, individual agreements with card-holders will be finalized, as required by current regulations. The economic and financial effects deriving from the agreement reached are positive for approximately 90 million in the financial year 2019-20 “. Therefore the declared specification: “If the sporting competitions resume, the club and the members will negotiate any additions to the fees based on the resumption and effective conclusion of the same”. The agreements, confirmed by the talks in the Prosecutor’s Office – as well as by the material acquired by the investigators – provided for the deferral of three months out of four, since the sporting season resumed with the first match played on 12 June (Juve-Milan of the Italian Cup), but in the financial report of 30 June there is no indication of any debt assumed. See also Real Madrid wants Haaland and Mbappé together: will he make it?

THE INVESTIGATIONS – Twenty-seven Juventus players have entered into an agreement with the club, some only in the second trance, as in the 2020-21 season there would have been a new agreement to spread another four months: agreements linked to private and different writings. , returned in the form of bonuses or as additions to the remaining monthly payments from the contract, so as to make the picture less clear to the investigators. The magistrates – Marco Gianoglio, Ciro Santoriello and the adjunct Mario Bendoni – have opened this new window according to some wiretaps that would have referred to the famous “Ronaldo card”, but at the moment there is no call for the Portuguese champion or his agent, Jorge Mendes. Rather, the investigators understood that the private deeds governed the agreements with all the players, and hence the focus on the monthly payments frozen during the pandemic. In recent weeks, Dybala, Bernardeschi, Alex Sandro and Ramsey’s consultant, the prosecutor Alessandro Lelli (partner of one of the searched firms) and Rabiot’s mother-agent, Veronique, have also paraded in the Prosecutor’s Office. A new period of “silence” on the investigative activity is to be expected: the aim of the investigators is to close the investigation by the end of spring. The accusation that is made against the leaders of Juve and some of its former managers is of false communications for listed companies and issuing of invoices for existing transactions. See also Bentley Mulliner, in 2023 a 660 hp model and stellar price: this is how it's done

