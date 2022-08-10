





The Prisma Fiscal August Report, produced by the Economic Policy Secretariat (SPE) of the Ministry of Economy, presented this Wednesday, 10th, for the first time, projections for the Domestic Product (GDP), for the National Consumer Price Index. (INPC), for the unemployment rate and employed population.

The median of estimates for economic growth in 2022 was 1.92%. For 2023, it reached 0.5%. For the INPC for the year, the median reached 7.6% and for the next year, 5.4%.

For the unemployment rate, the median of expectations for August reached 9.1%. For September, the estimate was 9.1% and for October, 9.04%. In the case of the employed population, the median of the projections for August reached 99.135 million. For September, the estimate was 99.306 million and for October, 99.369 million.

As shown on Tuesday, 9, Broadcast (the real-time news system of Grupo Estado), the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, estimated that the unemployment rate should end the year at 8%.

According to the SPE, the new indicators are relevant for the study of fiscal events, in addition to serving as a basis for economic research with a macro-fiscal focus.

The secretariat also informed that the INPC and the variables on the labor market, for example, help in the estimates related to social security expenses, unemployment insurance and income tax collection.







