Prism Stab | Close to the victim: the friends caught the accused’s strange violent fantasies, the accused denies the murder

Three young men arrived at the Prisma parking lot with the same ride. There was an incident that resulted in the death of one of the men. The case is now being discussed in the district court of Pirkanmaa.

Pirkanmaan On Tuesday, the district court is dealing with a suspected murder that took place in Tampere’s Lielahti on January 17.

It was a stabbing that happened in the Prisma parking lot in Lielahti. The incident involves three young men from Tampere who had come to the parking lot with the same ride. One is the victim and the other is the suspected perpetrator. The third was detained for a while, but the police released him, and he is not suspected of the crime.

District Attorney Hanna Ikonen filed charges against the suspected perpetrator on April 25. Ikonen demands that the suspect be punished for murder.

According to Ikonen, the accused killed the victim by stabbing him 18 times. The victim and the accused knew each other from before. According to the prosecutor, the stabbing continued despite the outsider’s obstruction. The knife had a 10 centimeter long blade. According to the prosecutor, the act was well-thought-out and gross when viewed as a whole.

The accused denies the charge of murder, but admits that he is guilty of murder. The accused does not remember the stabbing situation and cannot comment on the number of stabbings. He also denies that the stabbings came to the victim unexpectedly.

According to the accused, there was a scuffle between the men at first, which was followed by a stabbing. The victim and the accused had fallen to the ground and the stabbing had continued on the ground. The accused was also injured in the situation. The accused denies that he should have caught the victim.

According to the accused, the accused killed the victim by stabbing him 18 times.

To events three young men from Tampere join. According to the prosecutor, they were already acquaintances. Before going to Prisma, the three men had spent time together.

The events started when the accused was leaving for school, but missed the bus. The accused stayed to hang out in the Lentävänniemi area, where he started drinking alcohol. At half past one, the accused had bought a knife, which he later used.

The accused sent a message to the victim and the third man asking if they could come and see him. The accused had picked up the victim and they had set off in a car. The purpose was to ride around and hang out. The accused had continued to drink alcohol. At four o’clock they got a third man on board.

The victim had helped the accused out of the car, when, according to the prosecutor, the accused had taken out a knife completely unexpectedly and started stabbing the victim in the back. The victim started screaming for help. The third man got out of the car and found the accused stabbing the victim. The man tried to intervene in the situation, but it has had no effect. The man had gone to get help and called the emergency center.

At some point, the victim received a knife from the accused, and the accused also became unconscious from the stabbing blows by the victim.

The victim also had a knife in his possession, which, however, according to the prosecutor, was not used in the incident. It had fallen out of the victim’s pocket at some point.

Prosecutor according to which the accused had watched raw material about mass killings. On the day of the murder, three files had been opened, from which, according to the prosecutor, it can be concluded that the accused had viewed material related to the Kauhajoki school killings.

In addition, according to the prosecutor, the accused had watched other material related to mass killings from both Finland and abroad.

The accused according to the lawyer, the accused agrees with the prosecutor about the beginning and end of the violent situation. The parties involved have known each other from the past.

The accused does not deny that he had watched the material on the day of the crime, but according to the accused’s lawyer, the content of the material itself does not indicate a sound judgment. The content is unknown, according to the lawyer, it has only been inferred from the names of the files. The file names refer to mass deletions, but the actual files could not be recovered due to encryption.

According to the accused, the other material the accused looked at was a public preliminary investigation report from a previous crime and a video from the shooting range. According to the accused’s lawyer, the materials are not related to the killing, which could be related to the crime of murder.

“He has been interested in an event that happened before,” says the lawyer.

The acquisition of the knife is undisputed. However, according to the lawyer, the purchase of the knife was not unusual: bladed weapons had been kept in the boy group’s possession before.

The accused during the interrogations, he had no memories of the incident in the Prisma parking lot. The accused denies that he had any intention to kill another person.

The accused says that he watched material about mass murders out of general interest. He vehemently denies that he admires the people convicted in the cases. According to his own words, the accused has not thought of doing a similar act.

According to his own words, the accused bought the knife for self-defense. Moreover, according to him, it has been customary. The accused has had a knife in his possession before. He says he carries a knife just in case. The accused had lost his previously possessed knife to the police a couple of weeks before the crime.

The victim according to the family representative, the accused and the victim knew each other. At some point, the defendant’s mental health deteriorated. Many of the accused’s friends left the picture, but the victim did not abandon the accused. The others did not want to have anything to do with the accused because they were afraid of the accused’s strange violent fantasies, says the family representative.

According to the family, the victim had said that all people can be saved, and that mental illness should not define a person. The victim was a friend of the accused until the end.

It is difficult for the victim’s family to find a motive for the accused’s actions and they feel this case is particularly unfair. Especially for the reason that the act was directed at the accused’s support person. According to the representative, it has increased the suffering of the victim’s family.

