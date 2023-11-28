PRISM – Review of the base game and expansions

Conceived by Claudio Pustorino And FumbleRPG, PRISMwhich we are talking about in the review, is a Generic role-playing game rulesa typology that has no fixed traits or setting and which consequently is almost entirely customizable. The only constraint (if we can call it that) is the genre of the story which must be strictly in style dystopian.
In fact, players will move within a hostile and alienating environment (the Dystopia) interpreting the Anomaliesindividuals or groups who have not adapted to it and who will therefore have to face their deepest fears and the dangers of the world that has forcefully rejected them.
The color of the prism
Daniela Giubellini delights us with a cover illustration capable of immediately understanding the tone of the work with a simple glance: a destroyed world (we could say post-apocalyptic), grey, devoid of its own emotions, symbolizing the distance with the world we currently live in. At the center there are gods survivors, the protagonists who will move in that world. In front, a colored triangle, a prism in its most minimalist form, the colors that the dystopia that we are going to create ourselves can take on.
The manual consists of 244 pages in a truly peculiar format. In fact this does not extend vertically, but horizontally: thus dividing each page into two squares where, when it does not have to show the splendid and evocative images, there is on one side the explanation marked by a dark background and on the other a example or a in-depth analysisthese with one light background.
The reader can even just read the dark parts, and only if necessary read the examples for better understanding. This greatly streamlines the reading of an already quite short RPG.
The manual is divided into 12 well explained chapters and full of examples:
- A’introduction of great help in understanding this very particular RPG;
- a chapter dedicated to agreements between players before starting to play;
- a large part dedicated to settingshow to create and manage them;
- a very small chapter dedicated to how to interpret the set off of Dystopia and Anomaly;
- then there is the choice of parties which is self-explanatory, and which also adds variations on how to use Dystopia;
- to follow the chapter on how to create an Anomaly;
- an interesting chapter on turning pointsmanagement of important moments in a story;
- a page that talks about how narrate the end of an Anomaly (what’s new, you can die… and you can die “really badly!” ed.);
- a chapter dedicated to how collaborate within a group;
- one on how the Dystopia (or depending on the particularity it can be even more than one or even an Anomaly) must drive the story, encouraging the group to continue;
