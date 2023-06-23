Following the Oscar nominations for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, another glimpse into the life of the King of Rock will be revealed in Priscilla, written and directed by the award-winning independent film star. Sofia Coppola. Yesterday they presented the first trailer for the film that is based on the bestseller Elvis & me. In the biography, the ex-wife of the ‘Always on my mind’ singer talks about her wedding, fame and her excesses.

“I was very interested in the story of Priscilla, his perspective, and what it was like growing up as a teenager at Graceland. She went through all these stages of youth in a very amplified world, something similar to Marie Antoinette”, Coppola commented on the relationship that an already famous singer had with the teenager.

Regarding the movie Elvis, the filmmaker maintained that there are differences, precisely, because her film, shot in mid-2022, is told from Priscilla’s gaze. “I think Baz is very unique and his take on that story was very creative. But Priscilla is a very minor character in that movie, so I never felt like I was getting into the same territory. I love that people were so hooked on her Elvis movie, and in a few years there will be another Priscilla movie. I think it will be interesting to have two completely different interpretations of the same events and the same time period,” she commented.

Jacob Elordi is seen in the trailer —from the series ‘Euphoria’ (HBO)— as Elvis already Cailee Spaeny —from the miniseries ‘Mare of Easttown’ (HBO)— as Priscilla. It focuses on the 25-minute wedding, between photographers and press conferences. “I would have given everything for a moment alone with my husband,” said Priscilla herself in Elvis & me.

The Cannes and Oscar-winning filmmaker also has producing credits with A24, the company with which she made The Bling Ring and On the Rocks. On Instagram, photos of the Graceland mansion where Elvis and his family lived are already being shown. Coppola exposes an empty place and chooses the song ‘How you satisfy me’ by the band Spectrum for the first scenes of the film. “There will be no Elvis songs”, says the Spanish press. The premiere in theaters would be in October 2023.

