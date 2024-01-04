Cailee Spaeny, the actress who plays Priscilla Presley in the movies, is 25 years old, has won best actress in Venice, is a candidate for a Golden Globe and is among the favorites to be nominated for an Oscar for best female performer. She is undoubtedly here to stay in Hollywood.

The film that enters Peruvian theaters today is based on the memoirs of Elvis and Me (1985), by Priscilla Presleyand is directed by renowned director and screenwriter Sofia Coppola, winner of the Academy Award for Lost in Tokyo (2004).

“This film is more about emotions and impressions than long scenes. It's a fever dream. Therefore, it was important to know intimate details or the inside jokes they shared. Spending that time with Priscilla Presley herself, who was so kind and generous in granting it to me, was essential for me. It is a human story. I think it's extraordinary. For us, Elvis and Priscilla are American royalty, but we had never seen what was behind the curtain before, which is what I think this movie does,” said the young actress about the film defined by critics as “a film that shows the dark side of Elvis Presley”, played by Jacob Elordi.

The story begins showing a teenager Priscilla Beaulieu, who meets Elvis Presley at a party, a moment that will change her life completely. It will be through the eyes of this woman that Coppola tells the hidden side of a great American myth and the turbulent marriage, from a German military base to her dream estate of Graceland.

Cailee Spaeny has said that playing Priscilla has been a huge pressure that she has never felt before. “Priscilla made it easy for me, because she was very nice when we met. And he really took a lot of time to go back and talk about this time in her life. But when you're sitting in front of the real human being, then you want to be able to feel like you have the freedom to do what you feel in the moment, be spontaneous and let your own ideas come through the scenes.”

The actress has indicated that she did not want to see the film. “Even the Venice Festival because I wanted to see it with Priscilla. When she finished, she told me: 'I have seen my life through you.'”

He adds that “the film is full of good things and horrible things… like everyone's life, but, in his case, in a more exaggerated way. Many women can be seen reflected in her life, that journey to becoming independent, especially those of her generation, who seemed to only be happy by getting married and having children, and could not aspire to anything else. She lived that, but in front of everyone America and being very young. Very tragic things have happened to her and she is still protective and kind to the people she loves, she is still strong, it's incredible. When I met Priscilla I understood why Sofia wanted to make this film, because she was born into film royalty and was highly criticized until she managed to have a life… The truth is that since I made this film I am a different person,” he confessed. to the newspaper El País.

For her part, Coppola has expressed satisfaction with the making of the film. “Priscilla goes through a lot of universal things that all women go through, whether it's a first kiss or being new at school or having a baby. I feel that Priscilla's story is very powerful and that she followed her heart and found her own sense of identity. “That inspired me.”