It seems that peace has come to the Presley family. Elvis’s first and only wife, Priscilla Presley, 77, has reached a conciliation agreement with her granddaughter, Riley Keough, 33, after several months in which she has questioned the legitimacy of her will. eldest daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who died last January of a heart problem at age 54.

The agreement, made public this Tuesday, May 16, resolves a dispute that arose as a result of an amendment made by Lisa Marie herself in her will in 2016. The legal battle began at the end of January, just four days after her funeral. Then, Priscilla Presley’s lawyers filed a petition with a Los Angeles (California) court questioning the “authenticity and validity” of the amendment, which removed both Priscilla and the will as trustees. person who helped Lisa Marie with her business, Barry Siegel. Priscilla always disagreed with that change, and hence this disagreement that has lasted for months. According to these last wills, the daughter of the late king of the Rock And Roll replaced her mother and Siegel with her children, Riley and Benjamin Keough, born from her marriage to Danny Keough, who was her first husband from 1988 to 1996. After the death of Benjamin Keough, who committed suicide in 2020 at just 27 years of age , her eldest daughter would therefore be the manager of all the assets of the also singer, which is estimated at more than 100 million euros.

“There is an agreement, the families are happy, united and excited for the future,” said Ronson Shamoun, Priscilla Presley’s lawyer, in statements collected by the US press after leaving the hearing that took place in the Los County Superior Court. Angeles (California, USA). Priscilla Presley, for her part, expressed her satisfaction with the agreement in a statement while asking for privacy. “My family has resolved this confusion. As a family, we are glad we worked this out together. The Presley family is stronger than ever, ”she said in the letter. According to Riley Keough’s legal representative, Justin Gold, the interpreter is also happy with the resolution: “If not, I would not have agreed to the agreement.”

Presley’s petition filed last January challenged the validity of those changes to his daughter’s will for several reasons: first, because the amendment was not made in the presence of any witnesses or signed before a notary; second, because the change was not communicated to Priscilla Presley while she was alive; and, lastly, because her name was misspelled in the document. Thus, the mother of Lisa Marie Presley argued that the document should be considered invalid. Now, the dispute has been resolved, but what has not been made public is who will be in charge of managing the estate of Elvis’s only daughter, if his mother, if his own daughter, if they will do it between the two or if it will be a third. What is known is that the resolution must be endorsed with a judicial document signed by both parties before June 12 and in another hearing scheduled for August 4. According to the magazine Peoplewho has had access to sources close to the family that suggest that grandmother and granddaughter do not want the other to be the manager of the estate, if the court were to annul the modification made in 2016, Priscilla and Keough would share the administration.

Priscilla Presley divorced Elvis in 1973, after six years of marriage, and together they only had Lisa Marie, who until her death controlled Graceland, the famous mansion owned by her father in the city of Memphis, Tennessee, visited by tens of thousands of fans each year and in which the star was found dead in August 1977. In that same farm she would be buried last January, the same place where her son is also. In her brief professional career, the heiress to the king of rock tried to follow in her father’s footsteps and in 2003 she released her first album, To Whom it May Concern. This was followed by two more productions, but since 2012 he had not released any new album.

Throughout her life, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley had four children and married on as many occasions. Specifically, with the musician Danny Keough; pop star Michael Jackson (in a marriage that lasted just 20 months); actor Nicolas Cage (this one was even shorter, three and a half months); and with guitarist and producer Michael Lockwood. She married the latter in 2006 in Japan and had two girls, twins, Harper and Finley, who in the last years of her life were in Priscilla’s custody.