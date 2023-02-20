priscilla angel stole thousands of glances not only on social networks, but at the concert they gave The Northern Tigers to whom she went to see with a very flirtatious outfit with which she rarely lets herself be seen, it is, because she showed leg and waist with envy.

It was on her Instagram account where Priscila Ángel was seen with a denim mini skirtas well as her cowboy boots, as for her blouse, it was somewhat striking with transparent details, while a jean made her outfit look ten.

“Love friends who are a musical legend and an important part in the history of our Mexican music, together with their simplicity and lifelong attention. They made last night a GREAT night with the tireless, LOS JEFES DE JEFES @lostigresdelnorte”, writes the Mexican singer .

The publication of the former member of the Silver Bullets reached thousands of likes and in fact they let her know that she looks like a true goddess, since it is well known that she has been taking care of her image for years, since she gives everything to the exercise, In addition to a good diet.

“Beautiful concert. I loved it when I read thank you for being there. I was moved and said I hope Priscilla sings with them. You look beautiful!!”, “I hope you can return to the stage one day or sing a song with Los Temerarios. It would be great “, “You were always so beautiful, you were always and continue to be so beautiful”, write the networks.