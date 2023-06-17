priscilla angel He broke social networks at will, this after having appeared in a gray bathing suit with which he boasted a figure of total envy, because with three children, the wife of Gustavo Ángel, The Greater Daredevilit is still very well preserved.

If you take a look at the photo of the former singer Priscilla and her Silver Bulletsyou can see how he is seen enjoying his stay in Sierra Gorda to the fullest, where he confessed to having lost the cold in the icy water, since he took a tremendous dip, in addition Priscila Ángel was filled with compliments.

Another of the things that Priscila Ángel has always been told is that she has one of the strongest families in the show, because although she no longer goes out to sing like before, her life is always shared on her Instagram account, where she has more than 350 thousand followers.

Priscila Ángel boasts a silhouette in a swimsuit/Instagram

“Today I overcame my fear of cold water and took a good dip in a beautiful place in our beloved Mexico, in the Sierra Gorda Biosphere Reserve, in Querétaro, #rioescanela with the best company … our family,” Priscila Ángel wrote in the photo where she looks too pretty.

“How close you were to the state of Mexico, the next dip is here”, “I do that as many times as I want here… I go in my car to a favorite… lonely place called sugar bread… .and the cold water is rich…it feels warm afterwards”, “How beautiful, you are princess, you greet my dear reckless, Gustavo angel, God bless you”, write the networks.

