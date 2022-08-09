Filming for the film about Enzo Ferrari, starring two-time Academy Award nominee Adam Driver and directed by Michael Mann. The film, which is based on the biographical book “Enzo Ferrari, The Man and the Machine” of 1991, focuses on the turbulent summer of 1957, the year in which the Drake he had to face various personal and business difficulties: from the economic crisis of Cavallino up to the complex marriage with Laura Garello, passing through the success of Piero Taruffi in the Mille Miglia and the contemporary mourning of Alfonso De Portago, which would have put an end to the road competitions of the Scuderia di Maranello.

In Mann’s stellar cast, the US director has aimed at Patrick Dempsey for the interpretation of Piero Taruffi, moreover in a role that the actor will play 100%. The latter, having previously participated in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, will not have to resort to a stunt double in the scenes that will be recorded during the competitions, thus taking on the role of the Silver Fox throughout the film.

A decision that particularly impressed Prisca Taruffidaughter of the Roman pilot, who thus told her emotions to The Gazzetta dello Sport once you become aware of Dempsey’s interpretation: “When I learned that Patrick had been cast to play my father, I tried one great emotion and great joy – explained the journalist and former driver – also because, in addition to being a great pilot, Taruffi was considered a handsome man, and the choice of the actor confirms this. I almost didn’t want to believe it: I was contacted by the costume designer of the film, Massimo Cantini Parrini, who wanted to understand what kind of clothing my father used to wear in the competition. I had to explain to him why dad’s jacket was covered with a special waterproof fabric on the top, the only protection designed for uncovered cars, or why his gloves had a piece of hand-sewn suede on the fingers. Being able to look like dad won’t be easy – goes on – but the make-up artists work wonders and all in all the height is similar, like the gray hair, characteristic of the Silver Fox since he was 35 years old. It would be wonderful to ride with Patrick in the Ferrari 315 S with which dad won the Mille Miglia“.