My participation in Rally Maya 2023 starts immediately with a stage of 350 km, from Ciudad del Carmen-Campeche. It starts at 8 with a parade along the streets of Ciudad del Carmen, a city located in southeastern Mexico between the gulf and the Laguna de Terminos, a protected area with dolphins and turtles. This year, almost 100 cars are taking part in the Maya rally, a regularity race that starts in the state of Campeche and finishes in Cancun in the state of Quintana Roo.

As always, the great social commitment of CO Lic De La Pena should be underlined which, thanks to the Alejo Peralta and Telmex-Telcel foundation, distributes wheelchairs and bicycles to less well-off families in each stage of the Rally. The IUSA team of which I am part in this edition, fielded 8 cars including a Maserati Ghibli and a 1970 Pantera de Tomaso, a Mercedes Benz 280 SL, a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro and two Ferrari 308 GTS. Two of these cars have already been selected to participate in the prestigious Concours d’Elegance which will be held the day after the first stage.

At my side as in the last edition Marina Grassi, with whom we form the only female crew again this year. I was able to test my Peralta Racing Team IUSA Ferrari 308 GTS for the first time right after the technical and sporting checks. Traffic permitting, I was pleasantly impressed by its ease of driving. The livery of my Ferrari was treated in detail with the commemorative image of my father on the bonnet and personal supporters including Pirelli who supplies us with the tires and Water House, an American company that deals with purified water.

Departure with the roof open for the photographers, a pity that the mechanics took possession of the hard top, leaving us for more than 200 kilometers in the open, passing from showers of rain to scorching sun… Leaving the closed park, due to an inexplicable signal interference , we skip the Rabbit, the official software of the Rally, which completely replaces the timekeepers.

The very high temperature has created enormous problems for many crews, not only with regard to the engine but also to the GPS connected to all the navigation tools, so much so that Marina, my co-pilot, had to resort to a stratagem: insert the mobile phone and the IPad in the icebox at the place of Coca Cola and supplements!