Everyone to bed early in view of the last stage, the longest and most demanding of this incredible rally. With the alarm set at 5.30 in the morning, I get ready in a hurry. This time we start in ranking order and we are among the top 20 crews! After stocking up on Electrolife (supplements) bars and mint candies, I slip into the (still fresh) cockpit of my Ferrari, while Marina Grassi, my co-driver, checks the connection of her electronic devices with the car’s GPS and with the Rabbit system of the rally.

The race director had warned us, it will be a very demanding stage due to heavy traffic and work in progress for the construction of the Maya train which in a few years will connect five states of Mexico. We expect 350 hot kilometers with over 200 “topes” (speed reducers) counted one by one by Marina. Suddenly the Gps connection fails due to the high temperature that has reached almost 45 degrees inside the passenger compartment of our Ferrari. Too late we discover a little secret that no one had revealed to us: inside the icebox located in the boot, there was a waterproof space where you could “refresh” mobile phones and electronic equipment! Subsequently, the intense and particularly unruly traffic prevented us from arriving within the time limit in two special stages, penalizing us heavily.

Halfway through the stage we stop in the picturesque town hall of Kaua (famous for its “cenotes”) for a tidy up with a quick lunch break. As usual, I check the fuel level since there are few petrol pumps in these parts. The mechanics reassure me and we agree on a quick refueling after the next special stages.

Too bad we didn’t find them…… and so I have to drive “economy run” style for the last 40 kilometers up to Leona Vicario, where fortunately our mechanical assistance was waiting for us. We leave from Leona Vicario for the long transfer with final destination Cancun, under a tropical storm with water that even enters through the windows. The arrival in Cancun was chaotic, it was like being on the ring road during rush hour! While waiting for the final award ceremony, I will reveal the names of the overall winners of the Rally Maya. See you!