An Olympic silver medal, the first in the history of Mexican judo, has made Prisca Awiti (London, 28 years old) the focus of attention of all the media and perhaps the most famous Mexican at the moment. It is not the first time she has achieved a medal of this kind, she has been champion on four occasions (Pan American Open in Santiago de Chile 2019, Pan American Open in Santo Domingo 2022, Pan American Open in Lima 2022 and 2023). “Little by little I am getting used to it. I am learning about this new life, as we say.” She refers to fame, interviews, and a busy schedule. She speaks in the plural. Her family, especially her brothers, and her boyfriend Oscar Rojas, founder of the Team Mexico King Brothers academy, located south of the Mexican capital, have been a fundamental part of her career.

In a Porfirian mansion with three living rooms and a small room in plain view, because the place hides more rooms, Awiti held a press conference on Wednesday, August 7 in the Roma Norte neighborhood, one of the favorite neighborhoods in Mexico City for digital nomads. That day, a room measuring 23 meters long by seven meters wide was packed with photographers, videographers and journalists. A week later, she received EL PAÍS in the same place, practically empty except for a few chairs and a couple of sofas. Her voice was accompanied by the echo of the French-style walls.

The London-born athlete, whose mother is from Guanajuato and whose father is from Kenya, defeated Austrian Lubjana Piovesana in the quarter-finals (1-0) in Paris; she beat Croatian Katarina Kristo in the semi-finals (11-0) and then had to wait just over an hour for the bronze medal matches, in the men’s and women’s categories, and the men’s final. Awiti took to the mat after the third-place victory of Frenchwoman Clarisse Agbégnénou. “There were 80% French people in the stadium. You literally felt the floor vibrate,” she says. “Right then the pressure came on me. I had already taken off my headphones and I didn’t have the music to block out the sound.” At 27 seconds into the match, Prisca Awiti scored a point in her favour with a waza-ari“I scored the point very quickly, I went against the strategy,” he says, laughing. “I was winning and I couldn’t concentrate on what I had to do. It was the thought that won over all the others. If this same situation had happened in another fight, I would have been able to concentrate more.”

Travis Stevens, American judoka, multiple world champion and famous for one of the most iconic photographs on a tatami (with a bandage around her forehead and the side of her skull, and another diagonally covering a wound between her nose and eye) explains in a podcast that the birthplace of judo and martial arts is Dagestan, one of Russia’s 24 republics, located alongside Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan. But Stevens is talking about male athletes. Awiti believes that the best judokas come from France. “Clarisse Agbégnénou and Lucia Decosse are my favourites,” she explains. “Agbégnénou has always been very nice to me. She is one of the most humble people I have ever met. When I was under-18, Clarisse had been world champion three times and I was very impressed by her attitude. She is an incredible athlete and person. She inspires me a lot.”

Mexican judoka Prisca Awiti poses with her silver medal that she just won at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Goodbye Garduño

Awiti looks calmer than the previous week when she faced gusts of flashes and questions from all sides. “Welcome to this conference… from me,” she said, laughing at herself for what she had just said. An innocent gesture that makes it clear that this is new to her. The cameramen took over the front part in front of the stand The event was improvised with a coffee table, a vase and a chair that was later replaced by a high chair. The videographers in the background shouted “down with the photo.” They should duck, they are bad. Bad at least for blocking their frame. Between the photos there were seven meters packed with journalists. The organizers asked everyone to go forward, then backward. They apologized for the inconvenience, “we weren’t expecting so many media. Thank you all for coming.”

Lola Alcaraz-Pérez, the judoka’s mother, was not at the Olympic complex to watch her daughter’s final. She watched it from a tablet in a Parisian café. That same day, photos circulated of Ana Gabriela Guevara, director of Mexico’s National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (Conade), dining at one of the most expensive restaurants in the French capital. She was criticized for “using the money (from the ticket for the judoka’s mother, in this case) on luxuries,” according to users on social media. But Pérez had a ticket. It was her decision not to be present. “My mother preferred to give the ticket to one of my brothers because she was going to be very nervous and it was going to make me nervous,” explained Awiti.

Vanessa Zambotti (Chihuahua, 42 years old), a former Mexican judoka who won 17 medals at the Pan American Judo Championships, one gold, six silver, ten bronze, was also present at the conference on August 7. When the round of questions ended, Awiti quickly fled the place with her boyfriend, but Zambotti was surrounded by microphones and cell phones. “He did what I couldn’t do,” she said, holding back her tears with all her might. She managed to control them, but it wasn’t easy for her to do so. Something that Awiti emphasized, both at the conference and in the interview, is that being an Olympic champion is the dream of any athlete. It was precisely Zambotti’s dream. The Mexican-London-Kenyan made it a reality. “But I don’t say dreams, I say goals because dreams are when you sleep.”

