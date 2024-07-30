Prisca Awiti. That is the name that Mexico will carry tattooed in the memory of the glories of Mexican sport. The Mexican has won a silver medal in judo, the first in history for Mexico, in the -63 kilogram competition. Awiti’s tears of triumph at the Olympic Games were shed after the encounter with Andreja Leski when she lost the gold, but with an unprecedented second place. The Mexican delegation thus adds its second medal in Paris 2024 after the bronze obtained by the trio of Alejandra Valencia, Ana Paula Vázquez and Ángela Ruiz in archery. The medal, in addition, is number 75 for the Mexicans.

The Mexican started with a victory against Nigara Shaheen (10-0), representing the refugee team, in the round of 32. In the next round she defeated the Polish Angelika Szymanska (1-0). In the quarterfinals, with her heart racing, Awiti defeated the Austrian Lubjana Piovesana (1-0). In the semifinals, already at a convenient time for the Mexicans (around 9:00 a.m. central time in Mexico; 5:00 p.m. in France), the Latin American judoka defeated the Croatian Katarina Kristo (11-0), with a final submission celebrated in high gear. In the final against Leski, the Mexican could not escape the submission of the Slovak.

Judoka Prisca Awiti has reached the Olympus at 28 years old. Her life path has moved Mexico. She was born in London, in a family with a Kenyan father and a Mexican mother. Her heart belonged to Mexico and Guanajuato. She started in judo because one of her brothers practiced it, while she focused on gymnastics. A competition to find out which sport was more complex led Prisca Awiti to fully immerse herself in judo from the age of eight. At first she competed in the English Federation, without much opportunity. So the first idol she had was her brother, who competed in world tournaments. Prisca Awiti wanted to compete at the top and looked at her mother’s country to see if there was a possibility of representing Mexico. “My coach asked me if I had a Mexican passport and to look into that possibility, so I wrote to the Mexican coach and in about three months we made the change,” she told Olympics.

Prisca Awiti celebrates with Andreja Leski from Slovenia, Clarisse Agbegnenou from France and Laura Fazliu from Kosovo. Kim Kyung-Hoon (REUTERS)

Awiti’s path to triumph

Her goal was to fight to qualify for the Olympic Games. Her first experience came early in Tokyo 2020. The pandemic, however, also posed a serious obstacle. “One of the most difficult moments of my life was during the pandemic when Tokyo 2020 was cancelled, because everything you have worked for for many years is gone. I felt that from one moment to the next I no longer knew what to do because I had worked for this, and nobody knew what was going to happen, I had a very bad time,” she told Conade. In Japan she finished in 17th position in the ranking.

In 2023, she won a bronze medal at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile. A bronze that was a relief after so many years of trying to triumph on the tatami. That same year, she competed for third place in the world championship, but that time the bronze slipped through her fingers. Where she did win was at the Central American and Caribbean Games with a valuable gold.

“I promise to go to Paris to give my all, my effort and every drop of sweat I have, I will leave it on the tatami in every fight,” said Prisca Awiti before the Mexican sports authorities. “I appreciate all the support you have given me since I have represented Mexico. I couldn’t do it without you, thank you for being there every moment, especially in the bad times because that’s when you need people the most; also to my team and training partners who are there to lift me up. If I win a medal in Paris, it won’t be just mine, but thanks to everyone’s effort,” she added.

In Paris, she started from the bottom, pushed, struggled and emerged victorious. A medal that crowns her, that recognises that all the sacrifice was worth it. Also a medal that recognises figures such as Vanessa Zambotti, who eluded the Olympic medal. And a tribute to the Paralympic judokas Lenia Ruvalcaba and Eduardo Ávila.

