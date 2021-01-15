Grupo PRISA, editor of EL PAÍS, has sold Radio Continental to Argentine businessman Carlos Rosales, owner of Grupo Santamartah, as announced by the Argentine group. In a statement released Thursday night, the Santamartah Group explains that it has acquired Radio Continental (AM 590), Los 40 Argentina (FM 105.5) and FM104.3, as well as their respective digital platforms.

“After a long process of joint work between the technical teams, suppliers and management (management) of the company, the process of due diligence and a new stage in the history of these important frequencies begins ”, explains the buying company in a statement.

The intention of Rosales, the Argentine businessman in charge of the operation and also owner of the Garbarino electrical appliance chain, is “to put the broadcasters in the first places of preference of the audience”.

The Argentine stations will be integrated into Santamartah Medios, led by Gabriel Enríquez, “with extensive experience in the media system, with political training and close ties with the main executives in the world of communication,” according to the aforementioned statement, which adds that the CEO will be the consultant Gonzalo Arias.

“Continental is a radio with more than 50 years of history with an important human capital that has managed to lead the radio spectrum for a long time and that has the objective of making listeners fall in love again”, he explains in his writing.

Moody’s improves PRISA’s prospects

On the other hand, the international rating agency Moody’s has maintained the PRISA rating at Caa1 and has improved its outlook from negative to stable, after the definitive closing of the Group’s debt refinancing agreement. Moody’s believes that this agreement reduces the company’s financial risk and gives it time for business recovery and acceleration of digital transformation.

The refinancing agreement involves extending the maturity of PRISA’s debt until March 2025, with an initial cost of 5.5%. It contemplates the amortization of 400 million of the debt (with which the total net debt is cut by more than 30%) and establishes the framework for a future effective separation of the Education and Media businesses. With this refinancing, the company will have around 275 million to meet its liquidity needs and to develop the strategic plans of its businesses.

PRISA announced last December 31 the conclusion of the execution of the agreements reached with all of its creditors, which entails the entry into force of the refinancing and the modification of the terms of its debt. That same day, the sale of Santillana Spain to Sanoma Corporation, a Finnish media company with a presence in Europe in the Education sector, also closed.