After carrying out, through a financial institution, a market survey to search for potential investors, Vertix, a wholly owned subsidiary of PRISA, has signed independent agreements for the sale of shares of Media Capital with a plurality of investors, which together they represent the entire shareholding (64.47%) held by Vertix in the Portuguese company.

The sales will be carried out simultaneously through independent block transfers of the shares for a total price of 36.8 million euros. This implies an implicit valuation of the company (enterprise value) of 150 million euros and a premium of 63% with respect to the price per share offered by the entity Cofina in its voluntary public offering on the shares of Media Capital published on August 12. .

“According to the company’s estimates, this transaction will entail an accounting loss in PRISA’s individual and consolidated accounts of approximately 48.5 million euros,” the company told the CNMV

The operation, which has been authorized by Pluris within the framework of the shareholders’ agreement signed with Vertix, is conditional on obtaining a waiver from certain financial creditors of PRISA, as well as the authorization of the Portuguese regulatory authorities that may be necessary.

The sale is part of the non-strategic asset divestment policy initiated by PRISA, and is in line with the already announced roadmap to focus on strengthening Santillana and the digital transformation of its media in Spain and Latin America.

PRISA has had the advice of the Gómez-Acebo & Pombo Law Firm (Madrid and Lisbon) for this operation and, for regulatory aspects, with the opinion of the Portuguese Professor Paulo Mota Pinto, who affirms that a regulatory authorization is not mandatory as there is no no shareholder who acquires control of Media Capital as a result of the operation.