PRISA, the publishing group of EL PAÍS, closes 2020 with a profit of 89.7 million euros, compared to the losses of 182.3 million registered the previous year. The positive result derives from the capital gain from the sale of Santillana España of 377 million, which compensates, among others, the accounting impact of the new refinancing (37 million), the impairments of the sale of Media Capital (77 million), the derived from all the outstanding tax credits in Spain (62.4 million) and those corresponding to radio assets in Latin America (26 million).

The ebitda of PRISA in 2020, which fell by 66%, has been affected, in line with expectations, by the covid-19 crisis, especially in the media business. The pandemic has had an estimated negative effect of 223.1 million on revenue and 103.6 million on ebitda.

The group has made a great effort to contain costs, with savings of 49 million, which clearly exceeds the 40 million committed in the contingency plan put in place in all business units to lessen the negative effects of the covid -19.

The exchange rate has had a negative effect of 72.2 million on revenues and 13 million on ebitda, due to devaluations in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil.

Net bank debt at the end of 2020 stands at 679 million, compared to 1,061 million as of December 2019, after the amortization from the proceeds from the sale of Santillana Spain and Media Capital. As of December 31, 2020, the fund totals 222 million euros, with an additional 143 million of unavailable liquidity lines.

Success of subscription models

PRISA’s strategic roadmap, focused on underwriting models in both Latin American Education and the media, is offering magnificent results. Education adds, at the end of 2020, a total of 1,727 million digital students, which represents an increase of 20.3% compared to the same period of the previous year. Meanwhile, EL PAÍS added 130,500 subscribers at the end of the year, of which 84,793 were digital exclusives, after launching the payment model at the beginning of last May.

Radio, for its part, has reached a monthly average of 59 million hours of streaming consumed (with an increase of 11%) and 24 million podcast downloads (with an increase of 63%). All this means that digital revenues have increased their contribution to PRISA’s total revenues by 31%. The group’s digital income already represents 30% of the whole.

Margins of 21% in education

The education business maintains margins of 21%, in an extremely complicated environment, given that the pandemic has caused most of the schools with which Santillana works have been closed. The maintenance of margins has been achieved thanks to the savings made mainly in personnel expenses and external services. Ebitda is 77 million, compared to 122.2 million the previous year.

Leadership and new media content

PRISA’s media businesses have been greatly affected by the harsh impact of the pandemic on the advertising markets, both in Spain and in Latin America, but they have made progress in new business models, strengthened leadership and reduced costs.

PRISA Radio is the largest radio group in Spanish, with a presence in 11 countries, with more than 21 million listeners and holds the leadership in Spain, Colombia and Chile. Throughout the past year, it grew in audiences and gained market share in its main countries, in addition to presenting important advances in the strategy of creating new digital audio content, multichannel distribution and product innovation.

Revenues from radio last year reached 186.3 million euros, against 273.8 million achieved in the same period of the previous year, which represents a decrease of 29% in local currency.

“The year 2020 has been tremendously complicated by the pandemic, which has had a very harsh effect on our businesses. But I think that, under these conditions, PRISA’s response has been exceptional ”, assured the group’s CEO, Manuel Mirat. “Since the beginning of the covid pandemic, we have prioritized our commitment to society, offering at all times both our high-quality education services, as well as the best information, through our newspapers and radios,” he added.

“In addition, we have managed to improve our flexibility and financial strength, with the signing of a refinancing agreement with the creditor banks and with the sales of Santillana España and Media Capital,” said the CEO of PRISA.