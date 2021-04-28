The PRISA Group (editor of EL PAÍS) recorded net losses in the first quarter of this year of 13.8 million euros, which represents a reduction of 47.3% compared to the 26.1 million red numbers of the first quarter of 2020.

However, the gross operating profit (ebitda) At the end of March it amounted to 12.3 million euros, compared to 64.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 80%. On the other hand, revenues totaled 158.5 million, 39.3% less than in the same period of the previous year. Both decreases are mainly due to the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the advertising market, as well as the closure of schools in most of the countries where Santillana operates.

More information

In this environment, the PRISA Group has continued to promote its commitment to digital transformation and has made progress in its new corporate structure dividing its businesses into Education and PRISA Media (integration of the businesses of PRISA Radio and PRISA Noticias), thus progressing on the sheet route set by the company.

Digital boost

In this way, the results of the first quarter of 2021 show a continued momentum of the digital business. In fact, during the first quarter of 2021, digital revenues reached 61.4 million euros, increasing their contribution by 26% to the Group as a whole, to represent 39% of total revenues.

In the area of ​​Education, between January and March, and despite having most of the schools closed, Santillana’s subscription systems have added 5.2% more students to 1,806,000 in total, a figure that is expected to reach 2,000,000 at the end of this year.

In the Media area, the launch in May 2020 of the EL PAÍS payment model continues to advance significantly and bearing fruit. Thus, PRISA Noticias has accelerated the transformation of its digital model, growing in the first quarter of 2021 by 19% in exclusive digital subscribers, reaching 101,046 (out of a total of 145,130). 45% of News revenue is already digital and digital advertising revenue represents 73% of total advertising billing.

For its part, Radio continues with its strategy of promoting the creation of new digital audio content, multichannel distribution and product innovation. This bet is having its reflection in the growth of the consumption of hours of streaming and podcast downloads, which in the first quarter of the year reached a monthly average of 65.2 million (+ 16.2%) and 30.8 million (+ 32%), respectively.

Impact of the pandemic

The quarterly results of PRISA have been affected, in line with expectations, by the Covid-19 crisis and the comparison with a quarter of 2020 where the impact of the pandemic had not yet been recorded in the months of January and February . The first months of 2021 have continued to reflect a drop in the advertising market in the Media area and the impact of maintaining the closure of schools in most of the countries where Santillana is present.

The Group continues to make progress in the cost reduction plan, which is part of the contingency plan launched last year in response to the impact of the pandemic. In this sense, at the end of March, savings of 16 million euros had been achieved, out of the 30 estimated for the whole of 2021. In the quarterly results of the Group, the exchange rate has had a negative effect of 20.1 million in revenues and 6.5 million in Ebitda, mainly due to devaluations in Brazil, Argentina and Colombia.

PRISA continues to reduce its net bank debt. At the end of March it stood at 660 million euros, compared to 679 million at the end of December 2020. Cash generation in the first quarter of 2021 reached 21.2 million, against 8.1 million in the first quarter of 2020 As of March 31, 2021, the cash is 263 million, with 110 million lines of liquidity not available.

Education

The results of the Education division for the first quarter of 2021 have been affected by a negative comparison with the first quarter of 2020, in which the educational campaigns were hardly impacted by the appearance of the pandemic, given that they were already closed in the most relevant markets. On the contrary, between January and March 2021 the pandemic has caused schools to remain closed in most of the countries where Santillana is present.

Despite this, the subscription models demonstrate their strength in an environment as complex as the current situation, growing in students by 5.2% to exceed the figure of 1,806,000, and representing the main source of income for the company. For the whole of 2021, it is expected to reach two million students compared to 1,727,000 at the end of 2020.

The Ebitda of the Education business amounted to 23.2 million euros in the first quarter of the year compared to 70.4 million euros in the same period of 2020, which represents a drop of 57.4% in local currency ( 67% in euros). The devaluation of currencies mainly in Brazil, Argentina and Colombia has had a negative impact of 19.5 million euros on revenues and 6.8 million euros on Ebitda.

Media

In March, the new organizational structure was announced with the creation of PRISA Media, which combines the businesses of PRISA Noticias and PRISA Radio. One more step within the strategic plan focused on accelerating the digitization of media, enhancing the global reach of products, taking advantage of the growth potential of brands and investing in subscription models to capitalize on the leadership and quality of the different media. The board of directors of PRISA approved this Tuesday the appointment of Carlos Núñez (Segovia, 1974) as the new executive president of PRISA Media

Media businesses have continued during the first quarter of the year affected by the impact that the crisis has had on the global advertising market. In this way, PRISA Media’s advertising revenues have registered falls in January and February, experiencing a certain recovery in March, a month in which a growth of 16% was registered.

With regard to Ebitda, despite the 9.3% drop in revenue for the quarter as a whole, the cost reduction policy has made it possible to achieve an Ebitda similar to that of the same period in 2020.

With a presence in 11 countries, PRISA Radio is the largest radio group in Spanish, maintaining a clear leadership in Spain, Colombia and Chile. PRISA Radio continues to advance its strategy of creating new digital audio content, multichannel distribution and product innovation, which allows it to consolidate and expand its leadership with more than 21 million listeners, 65.2 million hours of monthly consumption. in streaming and 30.8 million monthly podcast downloads, which represents a growth of the latter of 16.2% and 32%, respectively.

Within the new digital strategy, the SER chain launched SER Podcast in March, a new service that has the most outstanding content of the station, and which started with an offer of 65 podcasts with the aim of also establishing itself as leaders in the Spanish podcast market.

In Spain, the competitive strength of the Group’s radio through its different brands is reflected in the latest EGM report, where Cadena SER maintains absolute leadership with 4,367,000 listeners, representing a market share of 35% of the general radio in Spain.

Radio has also been affected by the decrease in advertising revenues in the market, which fell in January (-29%) and February (-25.5%) with a growth of 21.4% in the month of March. Ebitda reached a negative figure of 4.5 million euros compared to 0.7 million in the same period of the previous year.

In the PRISA Noticias area, the digital transformation has accelerated, after the launch of EL PAÍS’s payment model in early May 2020. In less than a year and under extraordinary circumstances, EL PAÍS has managed to build a large community of digital subscribers that only in the first quarter of the year have grown by 19% to 101,046, out of a total of 145,130 if the printed edition joins . Of them, 26% come from outside Spain. A milestone in the Spanish press.

For its part, the number of readers registered to EL PAÍS at the end of March reached 3,524,098, with a growth of 45% compared to the end of the same month of 2020.

These data confirm the global nature of the Group and demonstrate the path to a profitable economic model with great potential for future development. The Group is focused on the growth of subscription income that will allow consolidating the digital business developed in recent years.

In fact, digital revenues already represent 45% of the total of PRISA Noticias, growing its contribution by 21.2%. Digital advertising revenues represent 73% of the total advertising turnover of this business area. All in all, revenue has generally fallen 4.2%. However, cost control has made it possible to offset the drop in revenue and an Ebitda improvement of 50% compared to the first quarter of 2020.