According to experts in the field, democracy -the oldest system of government in the world- is in danger, given the advance of discontent in societies towards their institutions and the increase in fake news or misinformation.

As part of its efforts to promote freedom of expression, the right to information and the responsible use of communication channels, PRISA Media called on different sectors of Colombian society to contribute in the search for alternatives that can deal with it. misinformation and its harmful effects on democracy.

This conversation is called The impact of misinformation in the digital agewill be held next Tuesday June 6, 2023 in the Alfonso Quintana Auditorium of the Javeriana University and will be attended by leaders from the public and private sectors, as well as from academia, industry and international organizations.

The day will take place through a conversation and two discussion panelsno: the conversation is called Digitization and social fragmentationdialogue between Ricardo de Querol, deputy director of the newspaper EL PAÍS with Roberto Pombo, editorial director of PRISA Media Colombia and will revolve around topics such as:

• More connected than ever but more disunited.

• Digital giants and social networks.

• Artificial intelligence and robotization.

• The impact on culture and technophobia.

The first panel is called The challenges for journalism in the digital age and will be attended by Jan Martínez Ahrens, director of EL PAÍS América, Daniel Pacheco, general editor of La Silla Vacía, Jonathan Bock, FLIP coordinator, Gina Morelo, director of the master’s degree in journalism at the Javeriana University, Diego Santos , expert in digital journalism and Ángel Melguizo, adviser on artificial intelligence and ethics at UNESCO.

The second panel is called The ethical challenges of digitizationwill be moderated by Rosario Gómez, a journalist from W Radio, and will include the participation of Fabián Hernández, president of Telefónica Movistar Colombia, Alicia Montalvo, manager of CAF Climate Action and Positive Biodiversity, Matías Bianchi, director of Global South Affairs and Mauricio Lizcano, Minister of Information Technologies and Communications.

It is expected that from this meeting of knowledge and experiences, ways will emerge that lead to establishing the bases of a responsible practice of communication and information to strengthen democracy and the access of citizens to their rights.