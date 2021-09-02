Vanessa Hernández and Juan Cantón

PRISA Media has appointed Vanessa Hernández General Director of Operations and Juan Cantón General Director of Press for the group. As reported by the company in a statement, the two appointments mean taking “one more step in its roadmap framed in a strong commitment to digital transformation and the convergence of resources around a structure of cross-cutting platforms.” PRISA Media is the media division of PRISA, the publishing group of EL PAÍS.

Vanessa Hernández (San José de Costa Rica, 1973) has extensive experience in the fields of management and operations, areas that she has been directing for the last seven years at PRISA Noticias and, previously, at Diario AS, where she began her career. professional. Hernández also worked at the Plural Entertainment production company and at Localia TV.

Juan Cantón (Madrid, 1964) will take the reins of the Press area, under which are EL PAÍS, Diario AS, Cinco Días and El HuffPost. Doctor in Business Economics, he joined PRISA 20 years ago, where he has held various responsibilities. He was Managing Director of El Día de Valladolid; Marketing Director of Diario AS and, later, of the area of ​​printed media (AS, Cinco Días and Magazines). He was also director of Marketing and Sales for EL PAÍS, and for the last 10 years, managing director of Diario AS. Before, there were in the Group of La Voz de Galicia and in Diario Marca. Between 1998 and 2000 he headed the Marketing team for Spain and Portugal at Disney Parks and Resorts.

Hernández and Cantón will be part of the management team of the executive president of PRISA Media, Carlos Núñez, as the group explains in a note. Núñez was appointed after last March the Group’s Board of Directors approved a new organization chart that enshrined the operational separation of the Education and Media areas, under which the group’s media are brought together.