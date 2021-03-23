Headquarters of the PRISA group in Madrid’s Gran Vía

The Board of Directors of the PRISA group approved this Tuesday an organization chart that ensures the operational separation of the areas of Education and Media, accelerates the enhancement of Santillana and lays the foundations for the creation of PRISA Media. This new structure takes into consideration the work started in the second half of 2020 by the Appointments and Remuneration Committee of the company, and which since then has continued to be promoted by the chairman, the CEO and the secretary of the board.

The new organization chart of the group goes from having a single CEO to having two, one as head of Education, who will be Manuel Mirat, and another from PRISA Media, yet to be appointed, and whose selection process has already begun . Both CEOs will be members of the Board of Directors of PRISA and will be executive presidents of their respective divisions (Santillana and PRISA Media).

The Board understands that with this alternative a greater focus will be obtained from the executive teams and a better execution capacity in the two business plans, which each require enormous dedication and strong leadership.

Until the next General Meeting of Shareholders of PRISA, the current CEO of the company, Manuel Mirat, will lead the transition process towards this new organization.

The members of the PRISA Board and its CEO consider that enhancing the value of the Education business is essential for the future of the Group as a whole. Santillana is today a 100% Latam business and a leader in all the countries in which it operates. At the moment, Santillana is the leading platform in education systems (e-learning systems), covering 1.8 million students under the subscription model, a figure that in 2021 will increase to two million.

Its main objective is to focus on the growth and extension of the subscription models to all the markets in which it is present and to effect the operational separation of the public and private business to maximize the value of the private business for the benefit of the shareholders of the company.

The current CEO of Santillana, Miguel Ángel Cayuela, after 35 years in the company and as planned, will end his executive duties at the next General Meeting of Shareholders of PRISA, and his replacement will be Manuel Mirat as Executive President of this division. Cayuela will remain as a director on the Santillana Board of Directors.

PRISA Media will be the result of the integration of the businesses of PRISA Radio and PRISA Noticias. It is evident that the digitization of the media is unstoppable and the group has focused on it in recent years. Likewise, the Board considers that the time has come to accelerate it, take advantage of the growth potential of the brands and bet on subscription models to make the leadership and quality of the products profitable (EL PAÍS, SER, AS, LOS40, Caracol … ) and the development of digital audio (podcast).

To achieve this, the Board considers that the figure of the new CEO of PRISA Media is necessary, whose focus will be on: seeking greater platformization of capabilities, enhancing the global reach of products and revolutionizing the way of working, corporate culture and talent. His election process is underway and the objective is to appoint him at the end of April, coinciding with the convening of the next Ordinary General Meeting of the company.

Digital transformation committee

On the other hand, the Board of Directors has decided to set up a Digital Transformation Committee for the Group’s media (PRISA Media), with the aim of defining, supporting and consolidating the ambitious digitization process in which the Group is immersed. This committee, which will report directly to the Board of Directors, will be chaired by the Vice President of PRISA, Rosauro Varo, and will include among its members the CEO of PRISA Media and external referents of the highest level.

Miguel Barroso, new director

In addition, the Board has approved, with the favorable report of the Appointments, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee (CNRGC), the change of the natural person representing the director Amber UK LLP, as the group has communicated to the National Commission of Markets and Values ​​(CNMV). Starting today, Amber will be represented by Miguel Barroso. His professional experience and knowledge of the media and the world of communication, both in Europe and in Latin America, fit perfectly with the objectives of the strategic plan in which the Group is immersed.