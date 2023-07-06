He PRI held the hegemonic political power since post-revolutionary times until 2000 when for the first time he lost the presidency of the Republic; They came to govern simultaneously each and every one of the country’s 32 governorships until the end of the eighties; and they maintained the majority in the federal chamber of deputies to control the federation’s budget until 1997. However, after 12 years of the governments of Fox and Calderónhe PRI managed to regain the presidency, but He had the worst of his six-year terms with Peña Nietoconsolidating the triumph of BRUNETTE with Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in 2018; but as of 2019 with the arrival to the national presidency of Alito Morenothe thesis was consolidated that for the PRI “the worst is yet to come”.

This week continued you resign from the PRIsomething nothing new or in sinaloa far from it in the country, but this time they were more than 300 party cadres who accompanied in his resigns 4 senators some of them former governors of Hidalgo and Edomex, such as the former secretary of the interior and presidential candidate Miguel Angel Osorio Chong and Eruviel Avila respectively, as well as the resignations of the Senators Nuvia Mayorga and Claudia Ruiz Massieu also a former presidential hopeful. This locates the PRI already as the fourth political force in the Senate, that is, today you can literally count the PRI senators on the fingers of your hands and you have fingers to spare.

Own Osorio Chong made the numeralia of the PRI debacle since the arrival of Alito in 2019, that is, practically at the beginning of this six-year term, “the PRI it had 12 governorships today it only has 2 (Durango and Coahuila) and both were in alliance; he PRI it governed 44 million people, today less than 5, we lost more than 2 thousand mayors; and so far in the six-year term of 23 gubernatorial contests we have lost 21”. These data are devastating and compelling. Although it is true, the final end of the PRI has been discussed for many years in different stages, first in 1987 with the separation of Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas Solórzano and Porfirio Munoz Ledo which was the origin of PRD; later in 2000 with his first presidential defeat, the truth is that the PRI it was maintained either with the budget of the governors or by the large number of legislators they continued to have.

However, today the conditions are very different, they no longer have the presidential election and neither do they have a real chance of winning it in 2024, nor do they have the majority of the seats and even fewer seats in the Senate They were very few and they fought and they don’t have state mega budgets like Edomex or the Mexico City. In fact, in a strict sense today the PRI is no longer a national party, it has been reduced to a local party of the “lagoon region”. And yes I agree that Alito Moreno It is unpresentable garbage, but it is not the only one responsible for this debacle, also the infinite corruption of its presidents, its governors, they were the ones who included organized crime to commit crimes with impunity in collusion with drug politicians (PRI and PAN) there is Genaro García Luna who could still implicate as culprits Fox and Calderon about drug trafficking crimes before September 27, which is when they will sentence him. Likewise, there is the cowardice and cynicism of the local and federal deputies and senators of the PRI who voted in favor of the public accounts being complicit in the corruption of their governments. so it happened with Malova and quirino and now like rats they jump from the ship that they themselves sank.

Already in this precarious situation for that party, I am convinced that fortunately for Mexico We are finally living the end of the PRI. This does not mean that cadres like Osorio and Claudia Ruiz are going to retire from politics, surely they already have something tied up with MC (which is a blunder of dante delgadobut it doesn’t surprise me that’s how he’s always been), but I don’t rule out that after the 2024these cadres are grouped for the formation of another “new” political party, at the same time.

In case you didn’t read it:

The difference

The path of unity in MORENA towards 2024

The lesson of choice is unity

#PRIs #tomb