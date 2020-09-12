Sometimes it is difficult to find a job that matches your training. On the Côte d’Azur, in the North or in the Paris region, they are all looking to enter the workforce. In Valenciennes (Nord), Tommy Magry, graduated from a professional logistics baccalaureate, is 18 years old and is looking for a job in logistics. He has not “don’t want to sit around and do nothing”. Jade Hairy, 24, is looking for a position in event and tourism production. She has been unemployed for 6 months because of the health crisis. It is also difficult for her, despite her qualifications and her motivation, to find a job in this sector in crisis.

Jean-Rémi Rieunier would like to find a position in an audit firm. The 25-year-old is graduating from a pre-school and graduating from a business school. Despite everything, still no contract. “Previous promotions already had a job before leaving school”, he notes, a little distraught. After 60 applications and 8 interviews in the last 6 months, he has set himself the goal of finding a job before January 2021.

