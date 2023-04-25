The Cruz Azul team continues to be involved in the fight for a better place in the playoffs of Mexican soccer. So far, the cement growers are in eighth place with 21 units, so on the last date they will seek to win their game in order to be better placed.
Coach Ricardo Ferretti He came to give the team a new face. It was on matchday 9 when he was in charge of his first game with the Machine and from there the results began to appear. ‘Tuca’ knew how to draw on his proven experience to work with the squad he found and give numbers, although the Brazilian already has reinforcements in mind for the next tournament.
According to the first reports, Ferretti wants to reinforce the defensive and forward part, areas of the field that have been most vulnerable in this tournament.
This is how one of the main candidates to reach the team would be the attacker of the Pumas Juan Ignacio Dinenno. With the low production of goals by Michael Estrada, Iván Morales, Ramiro Carrera and Gonzalo Carneiro, “Tuca” would bet on the Argentine “Commander”.
As far as defense is concerned, the coach is not completely satisfied with the performances of Julio Domínguez and Funes Mori, so he would also ask for a central defender, already proven and with extensive credentials. It should be noted that if the board decides to renew the contract of the aforementioned, it would go to one side.
Finally, Ricardo Ferretti would also request a midfielder from the sky board, who has more functions as containment.
In 90 min we will continue reporting.
