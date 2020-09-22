Seven priority screening centers opened on Monday, September 21 in Île-de-France. The health Minister came to remind himself, what are the priority people, “lsymptomatic audiences, proven case-contact audiences, all caregivers and home professionals“. The twenty centers in Île-de-France will have to absorb 10,000 patients per day.

To reach a priority center, you must come with a prescription, a professional card or a summons from the health authorities. Will it be enough? Some healthcare professionals doubt their ability to analyze the increasing number of tests. Lionel Barrand is president of the union of young medical biologists, “we are in difficulty, whether in terms of the number of machines, reagents or personnel to process these analyzes. This is part of the problem, it will not solve the whole problem of laboratory congestion.“.