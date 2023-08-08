Priority of promoting traffic culture
Promoting traffic culture and safe driving, by increasing levels of traffic awareness and consolidating it among drivers to reduce traffic accidents and enhancing responsibility to adhere to traffic laws and traffic regulations to ensure the safety of community members, is of great importance in all countries.
Promoting traffic culture means – among other things – guiding drivers to the need to follow traffic regulations, laws and correct behavior, in order to avoid violations, especially excessive speed, and not to be distracted by other than the road, which are two of the main causes of traffic accidents. There are many tools to achieve this fundamental goal, including launching initiatives, organizing workshops, holding conferences, and enacting legislation and laws.
The UAE attaches great importance to promoting traffic culture and spreading it among members of society, in several languages, as the Ministry of Interior and institutions concerned with regulating the traffic sector and traffic in all emirates of the country make great efforts in this context, in order to reduce human and material losses caused by traffic accidents. annually, which has resulted in a significant decrease in serious traffic accidents in the country over the past few years.
As part of the Abu Dhabi Police’s continuous interest in consolidating traffic culture, the Al Ain Traffic Department in the Traffic and Patrols Directorate of the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police organized an awareness forum on safe driving and driver and vehicle safety, at the Al Ain Police Officers Club stage.
The organization of this forum came as part of the Ministry of Interior’s third quarterly campaign under the slogan “Your vehicle’s safety is your safety.” It focused on three main axes that fall under this slogan and its content, defining the traffic points program, and educating drivers and the public about the importance of the driver’s health when driving a vehicle.
This forum, which targeted taxi drivers, delivery bikes and members of the Indian Club headquarters in Al Ain, was marked by an important qualitative participation, by the Public Relations Department of the Al Ain Police Directorate, the Al Ain Police Officers Club of the Protocol and Public Relations Department of Abu Dhabi Police, and the Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department. – Al Ain, and the Department of Community Police Affairs – Al Ain, through the members of “We are all police”.
This forum was also characterized by addressing a package of vital issues, and the Integrated Transport Center participated in raising awareness about the importance of performing regular maintenance of the vehicle, and ensuring the safety of the tires to prevent sudden breakdowns and the dangers of standing on the road. And safety equipment, to avoid traffic congestion and facilitate smooth movement.
There is no doubt that the convening of this forum confirms the continuation of the state’s efforts to enhance traffic safety, in a way that aims to deepen traffic awareness, consolidate traffic safety, and enhance traffic ethics, which ultimately contributes to the consolidation of the safety of society and its members.
About the “News of the Hour” bulletin issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research
#Priority #promoting #traffic #culture
Leave a Reply