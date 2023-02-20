Felipe Augusto said that reconstruction of the municipality on the north coast of the state will be slow after heavy rains

The mayor of São Sebastião (SP), Felipe Augusto (PSDB), said this Monday (20.Feb.2023) that the priority is to look for survivors of the storms that hit the north coast of São Paulo.

The head of the municipal executive met with the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), and with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) to define the next actions. They agreed that the reconstruction of the houses will be coordinated by the Ministry of Integration and Regional Development and by the Ministry of Cities.

“The entire process of rebuilding the municipality will be slow due to the damage to the highways that affected the entire length of São Sebastião. Neighborhoods are still isolated. The focus of this moment of President Lula and Governor Tarcísio is to seek lives “said Felipe Augusto to journalists.

The 3 also established that humanitarian aid will be centralized in the Social Solidarity Fund of the State of São Paulo and the municipality of São Sebastião.

The federal government has declared a state of public calamity in the 6 São Paulo municipalities most affected by the weekend’s rains. In addition to São Sebastião and Ubatuba, Caraguatatuba, Guarujá, Bertioga and Ilhabela are also in this situation.

Water, electricity and telephone services are compromised in the most affected regions. According to the electricity company EDP, which operates in São Sebastião and Caraguatatuba, around 9,000 consumers are still without electricity in the region. Of these, 6,500 are in areas that are still closed.

Before the meeting and the public statement alongside the governor and the mayor, Lula flew over the affected areas by helicopter. He was accompanied by the ministers:

RAIN ON THE COAST OF SP

The heavy rains recorded on the coast of São Paulo left at least 37 dead until Sunday night (19.Feb.2023). Among the victims are a 9-month-old baby and a 7-year-old girl.

The municipality of São Sebastião is one of the hardest hit. the federal government already recognized summarily the request for a state of emergency.

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), flew over the region. said that aircraft will help transporting firefighters to isolated areas because of the rains.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) visited the affected region on Monday (20.Feb.2023). Ministers of Institutional Relations, Alexandre PadilhaIntegration and Regional Development, Waldez Goesand Ports and Airports, Márcio França, accompanied him.

France announced that the Port of Santos released R$ 2 million at the request of President Lula. The money will be distributed to affected municipalities and to the state government to help victims of the rains.