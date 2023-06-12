Joenia Wapichana said that, in 4 months of government, the foundation has already advanced in the process to demarcate 30 indigenous territories

The priority for the demarcation of indigenous lands in the country is one of the guidelines for the restructuring of the indigenous policy initiated by the current management of Funai (National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples) under the presidency of Joenia Wapichana. She highlighted that the issue is also a priority for Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“One of the priorities of the work plan is to get the processes of demarcation of indigenous lands moving again and it is an issue that our President Lula has already announced that he wants to give priority”said Joenia Wapichana in an interview with the program Brazil on agendafrom the TV Brazil.

Funai’s president detailed the importance of demarcating an indigenous land and the impacts on the peoples who live there.

“This land serves to provide for the lives of indigenous peoples. I have always said that, from the right to land comes other social rights, that comes health, education, the way to maintain culture, makes people conserve and pass on traditional knowledge so that languages ​​continue indigenous peoples, so that indigenous peoples can develop their own sustainability projects”he stated.

For Joenia, the current numbers show that there are advances in the demarcation processes. “In four months, Funai has already carried out more than 30 processes for the demarcation of indigenous lands.”

At the end of April, Lula signed homologation decrees for 6 indigenous lands during the closing of Camp Terra Livre 2023, in Brasília. The processes had been stopped since 2018.

Preservation

The contribution of indigenous communities to environmental preservation was highlighted by the president of Funai. According to her, what indigenous peoples conserve in terms of biodiversity and standing forest contributes to mitigating the effects of climate problems.

“Indigenous peoples have the ability to show more sustainable ways to contribute even to this climate crisis that the world is going through. We have been discussing sustainable ways to make the whole world worry and indigenous peoples have made their contribution with their good practices, with their traditional knowledge, sustainable management”he said.

A theme that mobilizes the attention of indigenous peoples, the discussion on the timeframe for demarcating territories in the country is classified by the president of Funai as unconstitutional for disregarding the original right of indigenous peoples.

“When our Constitution finally starts to recognize indigenous rights, it also brings a concern to recognize original rights, so we put this as a contradiction of our Constitution.”

According to Joenia, the article 231 of the Federal Constitution determines that indigenous peoples are recognized for their social organization, customs, languages, beliefs and traditions, and the original rights over the lands they traditionally occupy, the Union being responsible for demarcating them, protecting and ensuring respect for all their assets.

The Federal Supreme Court is under judgment as to whether the demarcations of indigenous lands should follow the so-called temporal framework, the thesis that indigenous people only have the right to lands that were already traditionally occupied by them on the day of the enactment of the Federal Constitution, on October 5, 1988 By this thesis, areas without occupation by indigenous people or with occupation by other groups in this period are not subject to demarcation.

With information from Brazil Agency.