D.he prioritization for the corona vaccine from the manufacturer Johnson & Johnson has been canceled in Germany. The vaccine can also be given to younger people after medical information and an individual risk decision, said Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) on Monday after a conference with the health ministers of the federal states in Berlin. Within a short time, the prioritization of two of the four currently available vaccines was lifted. Even with the preparation of the manufacturer Astra-Zeneca, there is no longer any prioritization.

With their decision on Monday, the ministers are responding to the proposal by the Standing Committee on Vaccination (Stiko) that Johnson & Johnson (J&J) should only be given to people over 60 because of possible side effects in younger people. On Monday, the Stiko asked, among other things, medical societies for comments on the intended recommendation, which would mean a restriction in the use of the vaccine. As with the Asta-Zeneca product, concerns about the Johnson & Johnson product also relate to the very rare occurrence of cerebral vein thrombosis as a possible side effect.

In their decision on Monday morning, the health ministers emphasized that they were taking the reported cases of cerebral vein thrombosis seriously. However, it is also important to “ensure the timely use of existing J&J vaccines”. In his declaration in Berlin, Spahn emphasized the importance of rapid progress in the vaccination campaign. “It remains important that we keep up the pace,” he said in support of the decision.

More than ten million J&J vaccine doses expected

It was crucial that around 60 percent of the over-60s are currently vaccinated, said Spahn. With an assumed vaccination readiness of 80 to 90 percent in this age group, Spahn expects that “by the end of May, beginning of June” everyone who wants this will be vaccinated. In June and July, however, the federal government expects the delivery of more than ten million units of the J&J vaccine, for which – unlike the other currently available vaccines – only a single vaccination is sufficient. If the preparation were to be restricted to older people who are vaccinated, as suggested by Stiko, there might not be enough people in the relevant age group who are still eligible for vaccination due to the expected progress of the vaccination campaign in the relevant age group.

The decision of the health ministers will give everyone the opportunity to be vaccinated with the J&J vaccine, said Spahn. As with Astra-Zeneca, this should be possible “after medical advice and an individual decision”. “Just as we do it at Astra-Zeneca, we will do it at Johnson & Johnson in order to be able to work pragmatically in the vaccination campaign at speed,” said Spahn.