Priorities of the new EU after the vote? Reducing the cost of living. Survey

There is now only one week left until the probable vote of European Parliament (July 18) on the nomination of Ursula von der Leyen as President of the European Commission. As five years ago, it seems it will be a fight to the last vote. But while attention remains focused on the delicate transition phase of the European institutions, international politics is moving fast. With this ISPI survey conducted by IPSOS We tried to understand exactly this: what are the challenges and what are the priorities on which it should focus the EU in the next five yearsAnd what role can Italy play in this?

According to Italian citizens, in the next institutional cycle (2024-2029) the European Commission should focus above all on two major issues: reducing the cost of living, especially with regard to energy (indicated by almost 1 in 3 Italians), and defending democracy and the rule of law (28%). To underline the scale of the energy challenges, in third place we find the need to accelerate the green transition (indicated by 22% of interviewees).

Climate change, a topic that emerged during the election campaign especially among those parties that emphasized the costs of the transition, is once again central, as is the need to reconcile it with sufficiently low energy costs. Closing the list is a surprise: only 13% of Italians mention the need to defend European industry from unfair competition from abroad. In short, although duties have attracted the attention of international media and experts, they seem to represent the last of the requests that Italians have to Europe.





Among those who have an opinion on the matter, approximately 4 out of 10 Italians believe that after the elections Italy has maintained the same degree of influence as before. More than 3 out of 10 Italians believe instead that Italy has lost influence. It does not therefore seem that the role that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is playing in the Appointment of new European leadersnor the fact that the Democratic Party is today the national formation that expresses the largest number of MEPs in the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) group.





I’m well 8 out of 10 Italians those who, among those who have an opinion on the matter, think that with Donald Trump in the White House US-EU relations would worsen. There is, however, a positive note: half of those who express an opinion believe that Trump’s election could push the EU to be more cohesivewhile 29% think the EU would be even more divided. It is also worth noting the great uncertainty surrounding what could happen during a second Trump term: as many as 42% of those interviewed said they not knowing how to answer to the question.





Even in this case it must be said that among Italians Uncertainty reignswith 37% of them saying they don’t know what would happen to Ukraine if Trump were re-elected. But among those who have formed an opinion, the picture seems clear: Only 15% believe that under Trump the United States would continue to help Kiev. For more than 3 out of 10 interviewees (37%), the reduction of American aid would allow Russia to advance. Almost half of Italians (48%) think differently, instead believing that there would be an outcome to the conflict. A majority of them believe, however, that Kiev would simply be forced to cede territory (28%), while only 20% believe that Russia would withdraw from Ukraine.





When it comes to identifying regional priorities, Italians generally opt for the same regional priorities for the EU and for Italy. In the first four places in the ranking we therefore find Europe and the WestRussia and the former Soviet countries, Africa, and East Asia (including China). However, it is worth noting how, in the eyes of Italians, the order of these priorities changes depending on whether it is the EU or Italy. For Europe, Russia is in fact the second priority (indicated by 17% of the interviewees), while the latter slips to fourth position for Italy (14%), ousted by both East Asia (16%) andAfrica (17%) gains second place. Not huge differences, but they testify to a different perception and position of Italy compared to the rest of Europe: more oriented towards the Mediterranean and Africa that towards the east.





The last two questions of the ISPI survey focus on Africa. In the first, among the Italians who express an opinion on the matter, almost 9 out of 10 (86%) believe that the development aid that Italy allocates to the African continent is fair. However, the reasons given have changed a lot. Among those who believe the aid is fair (55%), the reason must be sought in a specific national interest: either because it would be useful to limit immigration in Europe from the African continent (34%), or because open new markets for Italian companies (21%). The remaining 32% believe in a purely altruistic motivation, considering aid a moral duty of the richest countries towards the poorest ones.





Nearly 4 out of 10 Italians (39%) among those who express an opinion think that China is today the most influential player on the African continent. Although at first glance the graph seems to show an overwhelming predominance of Beijing, however, this is not the case. It is in fact sufficient to add the opinions of those who believe that the former colonial powers still count the most (20%) with those who indicate the United States (19%) and the European Union (8%) to note how, with different weights, the West at large is perceived as even more influential than China (47% vs 40%). Still clearly far behind according to Italians are Russia (10%) and the others (4%).