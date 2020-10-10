The appeal launched by the nursing home des Trois Sources, in Brest (Finistère) to recruit nursing assistants was of course understood. At 6:30 am, Élodie Mercier pushes the doors of the establishment, under the cameras of France 2. “I start my job, I have been there for a week, as a caregiver“, she testifies. To carry out her mission, she had to adapt very quickly.

Waking up, toilets, meals, the tasks follow one another quickly and this leaves Élodie Mercier little respite, especially since her colleague was unable to attend in the morning. The new caregiver must therefore make up for her absence and go to the toilet alone. However, she remains attentive to the well-being of each resident. And when asked if there is a recipe for getting adopted by residents, she answers tit for tat: “Kindness and love!“

The JT

The other subjects of the news