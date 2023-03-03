Today, Friday, ADNOC set the final price for subscribing to ADNOC Gas shares at 2.37 dirhams per share, which is an estimated value of the company at about $50 billion.

ADNOC Gas will raise about $2.5 billion from the offering, which has more than $124 billion in subscriptions, making it the largest initial public offering in Abu Dhabi.

The company’s shares are expected to start trading in the market on March 13.

stock movements

The Abu Dhabi market index closed up 0.4 percent, continuing its rise for the fourth consecutive session, with the shares of the International Holding Company, the largest listed company in the UAE, rising 1.3 percent, while the shares of the National Marine Dredging Company increased by 2 percent.

ADNOC Drilling rose 2.4 percent.

Fadi Riyad, senior market analyst at Capix.com for the Middle East and North Africa, said that sentiment in Abu Dhabi markets may depend on the bright side, thanks to the improvement in activity in the non-oil sectors, as well as the success of the initial public offering of ADNOC gas.

But the Dubai market index closed down 0.5 percent, weighed down by losses in the banking sector.

Shares of Emirates NBD Bank tumbled 4.1 percent and Mashreq Bank 5.3 percent after they were traded without cash dividends.