In the midst of the debate over the calendar of the elections, which the ruling party has not finished settling due to internal tensions and the resistance of a large part of Together for Change, the opposition begins to put the magnifying glass in the province of Buenos Aires, the main district of the country in electoral terms.

With the excuse of the internal elections of the Buenos Aires UCR, scheduled for next month, Martín Lousteau, whose aspirations are centered, At first, in 2023 in the city of Buenos Aires, will start this Tuesday with a series of weekly tours in Buenos Aires territory. “The first milestone to give a broader discussion at the national level,” they say in their environment.

Lousteau plays the intern on the side of Gustavo Posse, the mayor of San Isidro who this week will accompany him to Junín and Pergamino, the first destinations of the Buenos Aires tour of the radical senator of JXC.

Maxi Abad, candidate for the UCR Province Committee, with Gerardo Morales, Gustavo Valdés and other UCR figures.

Posse’s rival is Maximiliano Abad, president of the bloc of opposition Deputies in the provincial Chamber of Deputies, who this Friday made a show of force in a photo with Gerardo Morales, Mario Negri, Gustavo Valdés and Ernesto Sanz.

The Buenos Aires intern of the UCR, which It is usually more stark than in the PJ, takes place not only at the peak of the discussion for the primaries and the pro-government convenience, made up by the health crisis. It is also traversed by the debate that Cambiemos began to give indoors for this year’s candidacies, which lays bare the bidding between the hard and moderate sectors.

In this context, Elisa Carrió, who at the end of last year surprised with the announcement of her application long before she finished processing the papers for her retirement, met last week in her farm in Exaltación de la Cruz two PRO figures from Greater Buenos Aires: Jorge Macri and Néstor Grindetti.

Before that photo, the mayor of Vicente López had asked the founder of the Civic Coalition, privately and without cameras, about the advisability of organizing a meeting. “Lilita”, who historically mistrusted the leaders of the PRO of the Conurbano, accessed the photo.

“We agree with Carrió that unity must be maintained, and that if necessary we have to swallow some toads “, one of the participants of that conclave, who also counted on other references from the Civic Coalition, told this newspaper.

They did not delve into details about these alleged “toads”, but they did trust that one of the concerns of the former deputy to maintain a homogeneous bloc in the main electoral district of the country is the eventuality of showing some tolerance to the incorporation of leaders of second and third lines of the PJ.

It is one of the maneuvers that Horacio Rodríguez Larreta enabled, to give course, especially in the third section of the Conurbano, to his presidential project. The Buenos Aires head of government now intersperses the management with trips through the interior: on Friday, for example, he was in Salta.

“We can run the risk of becoming a pan-Peronism”, Carrió warned at the meeting last week, at his home, which reopened to political meetings in recent months after a long break due to the period of greatest stress in the pandemic.

He went further: he said they could “infiltrate” them. Grindetti and Macri, according to the sources, explained to him that they had to run that risk – that is, the inclusion of Peronist leaders from third lines – to gain volume, especially in the Conurbano, where there are the largest adhesions to the Frente de Todos.

The cousin of former president Mauricio Macri took advantage of the occasion to write down, again, in the provincial race to 2023, his historic wish. Despite the fact that Rodríguez Larreta now nominates Diego Santilli, who in recent times began to show himself uninhibited in Greater Buenos Aires. And the still warm desire of Emilio Monzó.

The midterm elections pose the dilemma between hard and moderate within Juntos por el Cambio. A discussion that does not find resolution due to the internal between “hawks and doves”: Carrió requested, in this sense, a debate at the top of the national coalition to see how to stand up to the Government. And because of the vagueness of María Eugenia Vidal, which begins to disturb more than one.

The former governor, who fell loosely to Axel Kicillof in 2019 and still retains high levels of popular acceptance, is genuinely indecisive. A sector fires it to compete again in the Province, with the certain risk of losing again.

Carrió, who tends to take care of her relationship with the former governor, is convinced that Vidal cannot afford that luxury. That is why she stated, in the meeting last week, that she could occupy that place: she assures that it is the only one capable of competing and, if necessary, digesting a defeat. “Lilita” represents the tough wing, just like Patricia Bullrich in the City. The head of government, pulled by both sides, looks askance.

In the third section of Greater Buenos Aires, where the PJ has always started with a robust base of support, the price increases and the mistakes of the Frente de Todos management still do not bring good news to the JXC camp. It is true that Rodríguez Larreta maintains good numbers, and that even Santilli, his dolphin, managed to sneak in with acceptable numbers. But according to the polls that the opposition leadership itself reveals, Alberto Fernandez he is still the best positioned.