Highlights: RJD MP Manoj Jha wrote to all the Rajya Sabha MPs seeking votes in his favor.

Not only did the letter ask for votes for himself, but Manoj Jha also appealed to the regional parties to unite.

BJD issues whip for its MPs.

Patna

The matter started getting interesting before the election for the post of Deputy Chairman in Rajya Sabha. Although the position of NDA candidate Harivansh by number seems to be very strong, but the nomination of RJD MP Manoj Jha has increased the politics. Both leaders are MPs from Bihar itself. At the same time, Manoj Jha wrote a letter to all the Rajya Sabha MPs on Friday seeking votes in his favor. Through this letter, he not only sought votes for himself but also appealed to the regional parties to unite.

On Friday itself, Manoj Jha also made his nomination. He was accompanied by Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad. In his letter, Manoj Jha told the MPs that this election is not against two individual people but it is an election between two traditions of parliamentary democracy. It should not be seen just by keeping it up to the number game. Manoj Jha especially appealed to the regional parties to vote in this way so that they do not always have to depend on the central government.

BJD issued whip for its MPs

The BJD has also issued a whip to all its MPs to be present in the Rajya Sabha on 14 September. It is known that Nitish Kumar had talked to Naveen Patnaik and sought support for his party’s candidate Harivansh, who is an ADA candidate. The BJP has already issued a whip for its MPs.

RJD-JDU clash in Parliament before Bihar election, Nitish’s journalist friend will kill Baji or Lalu’s ‘Professor Saab’

Statistics in favor of NDA Harivansh

If you look at the situation in the Rajya Sabha, then the statistics are in favor of Harivansh and he is more likely to win. The BJP-led NDA alliance has 116 members in the 245-member Rajya Sabha. BJP leaders are hopeful that YSR Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Biju Janata Dal will support the NDA candidate. The Rajya Sabha has nine members from the YSR Congress, 6 from the TRS and seven from the BJD. BJP strategists estimate that Harivansh may be backed by around 140 members.