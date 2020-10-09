Love with Himansh Kohli and then wrangling Neha Kakkar’s name was first associated with Himansh Kohli. On the set of ‘Indian Idol’, Neha and Himansh also announced their relationship. Both had also narrated the story of their love. But this relationship did not last long. First heart broken and then relationship. Neha Kakkar also told the world about her breakup. Not only this, she also told that due to this she went into depression. Neha shared her depression and love on social media by writing very long notes.

Love, love and love with Vibhor Parashar After the breakup from Himansh, Neha got her name associated with Indian Idol contestant Vibhor Parashar. The two were later spotted partying together. Not only this, Vibhor also accompanied Neha to a friend’s wedding. Discussion intensified. But later both reported the news of Love Life as a rumor. In an interview, Vibhor went one step further and even said that he does not call Neha ‘didi’, it does not mean that he is her girlfriend.

‘Love with Promotion’ with Aditya Narayan Neha Kakkar is the judge of ‘Indian Idol’ and Aditya Narayan hosts the show. A few months ago, the flirt between the two began on the set of the show, then the expression of love. The discussion of the wedding was so loud that the parents were called to the show and blessed. Fake trips were also made. When the fans were happy to open their hearts, it came to know that it was a promotion. The public was badly fooled. The two later shot a song with Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar.

‘Rising Star’ Rohanpreet Singh, ‘You’re mine’ Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have been in discussions with Ishq for the last few days. Rohanpreet has been a contestant of ‘Rising Star 2’ singing reality show. The show was telecast in 2018. Rohan is also a singer and Neha too. It is discussed that both are about to get married. A picture has also surfaced, which seems that both of them are engaged. Neha has also posted a post on Insta saying ‘Rohan you are mine’, while Rohanpreet has told Neha ‘my life’. Celebrities are also congratulating this time. But it is also a fact that both are coming forward with a song. The only hope is that this should not be a promotion stunt for Neha.

Neha Kakkar, a Bollywood singer and judge of reality shows on the small screen, is again in the news due to her personal life. He is being discussed loudly with Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh. Neha has expressed her love for Rohanpreet on social media, after which the process of congratulations has also started. Neha has shared her picture with Rohanpreet on Instagram and has written that Rohanpreet is mine. Not only this, he has also written #NehuPreet. Well this is not the first time Neha is in the headlines due to her love life. She has garnered much discussion three times before and due to her personal life. Neha is also a little ‘naughty’ in this matter, because at times it has been the funding of her promotion as well.