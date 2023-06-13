from the newsroomi

from the newsroom https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/

06/13/2023 – 6:40 am

Share



PRIO (former PetroRio) has just announced 11 new vacancies for both offshore and onshore positions. The largest independent oil and gas company in Brazil and a pioneer in recovering and extending the useful life of mature fields is looking for professionals who are interested in working in the sector.

Some of the opportunities are for immediate start at the company’s headquarters, in Botafogo, south of Rio de Janeiro, and others for offshore operations in the company’s assets in the Campos Basin. Regardless of the area, PRIO seeks creative, ambitious professionals who challenge the conventional, who are proactive, have autonomy and interest in participating in projects, seeking development in a high-performance environment, and dedication to delivering results.

+ UFC opens 40 vacancies for indigenous intercultural degree

This time, the company is looking for professionals in the following specialties:

Navy Supervisor;

Control Room Operator (CRO);

Full Chemical Engineer;

Offshore Laboratory Technician;

Offshore work safety technician;

Production operator;

Senior Tax Analyst;

Full Materials Logistics Analyst;

Full Personnel Logistics Analyst;

Integrity Engineer;

Pumper.

For CLT opportunities, there are benefits such as: food stamps, meal vouchers, fuel vouchers, daycare assistance, English assistance, dental and health plan, gym, health and wellness program, life insurance, bonus, membership to the stock options plan etc.

The responsibilities and attributions of each position, as well as the requirements and qualifications demanded, in addition to more information about PRIO’s selection process can be consulted on the company’s page at the link: Link.























