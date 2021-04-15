Sami Abdul-Raouf (Dubai)

The competitions for the International Competition for the Holy Qur’an, one of the activities of the Dubai International Prize for the Holy Qur’an in its twenty-fourth session, was launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, in the presence of Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Counselor Ibrahim Mohammed Boumelha, Chairman of the Award’s Organizing Committee, and Bilal Al-Badour, Chairman of the Board Managing the Culture and Science Symposium in Dubai and members of the Award Organizing Committee and gathering attendees with the application of the usual precautionary measures.

The opening ceremony of the competition began yesterday evening, the first (Wednesday), at the Culture and Science Symposium in Dubai, with the recitation of the verse from the Holy Quran, and included a documentary film prepared and produced by the Prize Media Unit on the stages of work on the Koran of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, «may God protect him. », Until the moment it is printed and distributed.

Then Dr. Saeed Abdullah Hareb, Vice Chairman of the Award Organizing Committee, delivered the award speech on the occasion of the completion of the Qur’an of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, indicating that the award was honored to prepare it and work on printing a million copies of it, under the direction of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in honor of his brother His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him” on the occasion of choosing the Islamic personality in the fifteenth session of the award.

He said: “The completion of this Qur’an came in the most beautiful and most beautiful form after six years of work, during which the Qur’an was prepared in clear naskh script on handcrafted paper without any chemical substances being involved in it.”

He added, “The ink used was also prepared by hand without any chemical substances being included as well. The decoration of the Qur’an was designed inspired by the classic style of decoration and with a single spirit in the cover, the inside pages and the index.”

The Sudanese contestant performs the tests before the international jury (from the source)

He pointed out that in its printing, the latest printing standards were used with the use of a special golden color, and it was issued in three sizes to make it easier for the reader to circulate and recite it, as these publications will be distributed around the world, and were printed at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for the Printing of the Noble Qur’an. Affiliated to the Dubai Media Corporation, and stressed that this work comes as a confirmation of the pioneering role that the United Arab Emirates plays in serving and caring for the Book of God in preservation, study and publication.

He said: “It also comes in implementation of the generous directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, who made interest in the Book of God one of the great works he does, one of which was the establishment of the Dubai International Qur’an Award. Al-Karim with all its branches and activities ».

Then Counselor Ibrahim Bumelha, Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Dubai International Prize for the Holy Quran, delivered a poem marking the start of the distribution of the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Qur’an. After that, Sheikh Dr. Salem Muhammad Al-Dubi Al-Mazmi, Chairman of the Jury of the International Competition, spoke by reading the opening speech, and explained the judging list for the International Competition for the Holy Quran, the conditions and criteria that must be known by the contestants.

He said: “The Dubai International Qur’an Award has become a global meeting point for the Qur’an, the focus of attention and the love of competitors in the world. Everyone attests to its international stature and its distinctive presence and potential to make it among the best Qur’an prizes in the world.” He added, “We are meeting today, despite the challenges of the pandemic, to celebrate the people of the Qur’an, who are always sponsored by the UAE and receive the attention of our wise leadership, which pays great attention to the Book of God and its people.” Al-Doubi indicated that the competitors ’scores are divided into 3 sections, which are: memorization and obtaining a score of 70, 25 degrees for intonation and 5 marks for performance, where each contestant is directed to 5 questions per page for each question. The competitions of the first day of the competition were contested by 4 contestants, and they read Hafs’s narration. The first day of the twenty-fourth session of the Dubai International Qur’an Competition witnessed a strong start for the contestants, whose performance showed the excellence of the session with high levels of mastery.

Poem on the occasion of the issuance of the Koran of His Highness the President of the State

What do I say today that I am filled with joy, which pervades the heart and contemplation

The origin of the chandelier was almost a concern, as what was achieved was a great deal

He is immersed in the eye, showing what is in it, which overflows with tears in abundance

O apple of the burning heart, as it has breathed a fragrant appearance

What is the reason for guidance in a Qur’an that contains treacherous, irritating freshness?

It watering the souls of those seeking guidance toward the truth, shining and luminous

This is for a gift given to the symbol of the country for expression

This is Islam, the Qur’an of Ahmad, whoever is worthy of good deeds

A Fadel Sheikh gifted him in his endeavor to his brother, in honor and pleasure

By winning the mother of all prizes, it became more appreciated by those who served guidance

He named it as Khalifa al-Khair, who was the true religion of the back

The son of the honorable and the son of the one who has sublimated, is hoping for a good and great standing

From Ibn Rashid to Al-Safi, Caliph Anam and Akram, a famous leader

There is no sake of this one that I have dedicated to him that remains to him

Its brightness and life remain influential over the ages

The range brightens from a sparkling light, full of goodness, the sweetest of what is good

You entrusted us with a matter of love, as it has become our honor and patience

The words of the Lord of the Worlds are more precious than the wonderful universe

It is the balm of spirits, it cures its ailment in every case, equal to Eksira

And insight in the heart of every monotheist guides the hearts of the perplexed Numira

It adds miracles, a wonderful science, and a culture that leads to development

And he commemorates the landmarks of a beautiful renaissance in the world that make a deepening in the heart

In it is salvation for everyone who seeks him, he receives the warmth of love and heart

He casts all the delicacies and the goodness He met with roses and flowers

And he embraces smiles in his verses, security, faith and facilitation

And he sees the beauty of love in him, blessed and poor among the parish

There is no difference between them all. They are equal, a citizen and a princess

They worship God in His revelations, not slandered by recitation or feeling

They are competing to read it, and by doing so, they exerted an effort and alienation

They race to contentment bestowed by a generous, benevolent and forgiving sire

The Lord of the universe guides him, the Most Exalted, as he may facilitate his ease

And its conclusion is the flow of prayer for the one who deluded existence by mentioning it as an expression

On the love of Ahmed in the heart, a love that has become a blazing passion in the heart

May God bless him and grant him peace

Or how much a bird of love for youth, or what happened treacherously flowing rainy days