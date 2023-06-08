It is not so easy to inform us about how we inform ourselves. In other words, we all know how we do it ourselves, but in a complex and changing society where information flows through more and more channels, trends are difficult to discern. Sometimes we take it for granted that everyone makes the same use of the media as we do and then we are surprised to find that no, that citizens have developed multiple strategies to keep up to date. The BBVA Foundation is now illuminating this issue with its ‘Study on information consumption patterns’, a survey that aims to clarify the ways in which we Spaniards find out what is happening.

«It is evident that there has been a very significant change in the channels of access to information, with the Internet playing a key role. However, the conventional media have adapted and remain valid through the reinvention and expansion of channels and formats”, summarize the authors of the study. Basically, there is something that has not changed at all: 75% of citizens consider that being informed about current affairs is “very important”.

And why this “importance”? Because it allows us to “understand what is happening” (this is a reason cited by seven out of ten consumers of information) and it helps us to “make decisions” (an argument that gains special weight among young adults and those who have with university studies). In fact, 47% of the population dedicates more than an hour a day to information, although habits vary depending on age: young people are particularly prone to distributing their consumption in multiple brief consultations throughout the working day.

“Conventional media continue to occupy a fundamental part of the information map,” the study concludes. More than 80% of citizens turn to television, 75% read a newspaper (on paper or in digital version) and 63% listen to the radio. Logically, the percentages add up to more than one hundred because eight out of ten Spaniards use more than two media: there is, in fact, 43% who usually follow five or more.

If we establish a ranking, there are 31% who use television above all, 24% who prefer newspapers, 20% who prefer radio and 17% who bet on social networks. The disaggregated data from the survey allow us to find out that television has a special weight among those over 64 years of age; newspapers, among people with university studies, and networks (this is not so surprising), among young people.

Three out of four Spaniards use newspapers for information, but access to the press has undergone a revolution in the last decade. Of these readers, 14% focus only on print newspapers and 58% exclusively on digital ones, while there is 26% that combines both formats, not always from the same titles.

Newspapers remain the main source of information in the digital world: of the citizens who use the Internet to keep up-to-date, 59% consult the websites of newspapers that also have a print edition, 53% read exclusively digital media and 50 % follow newspapers on social networks. Two out of ten are subscribed to some medium. As for the trust map, print newspapers obtain the highest level and, in fact, the study shows that citizens grant more credibility to media websites with print than to those that are only published digitally.

connection path



The most widespread way of accessing the news continues to be to visit the media outlet’s website directly and review its cover (80% of those who get information on the Internet do this), followed by consulting search engines (74%) and links in networks (59%). In fact, the networks have become “a way of connecting with conventional media”, since a large part of their users follow some medium (specifically, they are 55%) or a journalist (47%). When they receive a ‘link’ to a piece of news, respondents decide its credibility based on the person who sends it (with an importance of 6.7 out of 10) and the medium that publishes it (6.2).

The BBVA Foundation study also investigates the penetration that different social networks have obtained in our society. In this order, the most popular are WhatsApp (used by 91% of Spanish adults), YouTube (58%), Instagram (46%), Facebook (45%), Twitter (23%), TikTok (20 %), Telegram (18%), LinkedIn (14%) and Twitch (10%), but the most interesting thing is to discriminate this rate of use based on factors such as age.

Researchers have verified, for example, that Instagram is sweeping young people between the ages of 18 and 24 (with 92%, even more than WhatsApp in society as a whole), that the group with the highest proportion of Facebook users is that of adults from 35 to 44 years old (with 65%, which remains at 17% among those under 24) or that Twitter does not reach 15% among those over 55.