NIS America has unveiled the European launch date for Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3, the company’s new collection of classic titles. The game will be available in Europe starting from next September 2nd on Nintendo Switch and PC. The physical edition will be released at the introductory price of € 59.99 and will include the soundtrack CD and an artbook, while the digital edition will cost only € 39.99.

As previously anticipated, the collection will include within it La Pucelle: Ragnarok And Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure. Not only will both titles be embellished with various graphic enhancements, but La Pucelle will also contain all additional content released for the original including new scenarios and classic characters NIS America to be recruited into our party.

Waiting to see the title in action I remind you that you can find more information on Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3 within our previous article.

Source: NIS America